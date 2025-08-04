2025-26 Player Profile: Matt Duchene

Expectations for 2025-26: The Stars and Duchene seem to be a great fit, both on and off the ice. Duchene is a center who can float around the offensive zone and is an excellent playmaker and passer from several different areas. He is one of the team’s most effective power play players, even when he isn’t on the first unit. He makes his linemates better and can play with any number of different forwards on this roster. And while giving him a four-year extension at age 34 could seem a little risky, the time when this deal can be most impactful is this season and the next. Dallas has three top six centers in Duchene, Johnston and Roope Hintz, but only has one natural top six left wing in Jason Robertson. That means one center is going to have to shuffle and play out of position. Either that, or Glen Gulutzan and staff will play all three at center and spread out the scoring. Bottom line, it looks like Duchene is back at second line center behind Hintz. He was excellent in that role last season and can pick up again with Seguin coming back in. Seguin will probably jump on the right side of Duchene to start, and if those two veterans can get their chemistry back, the opportunity for piling up points is clear. Duchene’s biggest challenge is to be better in the playoffs. He played in just 32 postseason games in the first 14 seasons of his career, making the Second Round only once. He has played 37 playoff games in two years with the Stars. That tells you that he still is learning, especially when the intensity ramps up in the final four. Duchene is an intensely analytical player and is constantly trying to make his game better, so that’s part of his focus this summer. A lot of the challenges are in his mental approach, and any improvement he can make there will have a ripple effect on his teammates. He can be a great leader for this team, and his hunger for a Cup is a tangible asset in the dressing room and on the ice.