2025-26 Player Profile: Matt Duchene
After two impressively consistent seasons with the Stars, the veteran center signed a four-year extension to remain in Dallas
Age: 34
Birthplace: Haliburton, Ontario
Height/Weight: 5-11, 212
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 30 goals, 52 assists, 82 points, 17:09 avg. TOI in 82 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points, 16:36 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: Entering first year of four-year extension that averages $4.5 million per season.
Performance evaluation: Duchene has found a nice home in Dallas and sort of had a renaissance in his career last season. The veteran center was the team’s most consistent scorer with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games last season. That marked a new career-high in assists. He had the highest shooting percentage at 19.7 percent and also was tops in power play scoring on the Stars with 27 points. That was a great bargain at $3 million, and a big reason why the Stars signed him to a four-year contract extension at $4.5 million. The other impressive thing about last season was that Duchene played on one of the best even-strength lines in the NHL for the first 20 games, but then saw Tyler Seguin miss the final four months of the season while recovering from hip surgery, and also saw his other winger Mason Marchment miss 20 games with a facial injury. Still, Duchene found ways to build chemistry with several different players and was a big reason Dallas ranked third in regular-season scoring at 3.35 goals per game. But the veteran forward had a fall-off in playoff scoring for the second consecutive year with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 18 games. He also tied Wyatt Johnston for a league-worst minus-16 in the postseason.
Expectations for 2025-26: The Stars and Duchene seem to be a great fit, both on and off the ice. Duchene is a center who can float around the offensive zone and is an excellent playmaker and passer from several different areas. He is one of the team’s most effective power play players, even when he isn’t on the first unit. He makes his linemates better and can play with any number of different forwards on this roster. And while giving him a four-year extension at age 34 could seem a little risky, the time when this deal can be most impactful is this season and the next. Dallas has three top six centers in Duchene, Johnston and Roope Hintz, but only has one natural top six left wing in Jason Robertson. That means one center is going to have to shuffle and play out of position. Either that, or Glen Gulutzan and staff will play all three at center and spread out the scoring. Bottom line, it looks like Duchene is back at second line center behind Hintz. He was excellent in that role last season and can pick up again with Seguin coming back in. Seguin will probably jump on the right side of Duchene to start, and if those two veterans can get their chemistry back, the opportunity for piling up points is clear. Duchene’s biggest challenge is to be better in the playoffs. He played in just 32 postseason games in the first 14 seasons of his career, making the Second Round only once. He has played 37 playoff games in two years with the Stars. That tells you that he still is learning, especially when the intensity ramps up in the final four. Duchene is an intensely analytical player and is constantly trying to make his game better, so that’s part of his focus this summer. A lot of the challenges are in his mental approach, and any improvement he can make there will have a ripple effect on his teammates. He can be a great leader for this team, and his hunger for a Cup is a tangible asset in the dressing room and on the ice.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.