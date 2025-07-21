2025-26 Player Profile: Jason Robertson

Expectations for 2025-26: Much like what happened with Mikko Rantanen in Colorado, the speculation surrounding Robertson’s next contract is creating all manners of discussion about whether he might stay in Dallas or go someplace else. The key difference is that Robertson would be a restricted free agent at the end of next season if the Stars let his contract run out. That means they maintain control and could still trade him at that time if they can’t reach a new deal. It’s just speculation, but it seems to make a lot of sense to let Robertson play out this season at $7.75 million if they can’t get him signed to an extension. One, they need his offensive output this year. And two, they could get a player who might have one of his best seasons ever. In addition to the contract motivation, he will also be pushing to make the Team USA roster for the Olympics, and that drive could elevate his numbers to best-ever levels. If Robertson is the team leader in scoring and adds on a strong playoff performance, he could ask for an average salary near Rantanen’s ($12 million) or even more. If the Stars don’t think that fits under their long-term salary cap, they could get a huge haul from a team that wants to sign Robertson just like when Dallas surrendered Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round picks to get Rantanen. Robertson seems in a place where he can take advantage of his team being good. He is healthy and should have a strong summer (as opposed to last year), and he could get a full season playing on a line with Rantanen and Roope Hintz. He has led the Stars in shots on goal in each of the past four seasons, but his 211 last year was the lowest of the four and a far cry from the 313 he posted in 2022-23. The guess is he gets those shots on goal up this season. One thing that could also make a huge difference in Robertson’s next contract is if he can get his playoff scoring numbers (0.78 points per game) closer to his regular season output (1.05 points per game).