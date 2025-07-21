2025-26 Player Profile: Jason Robertson
The young winger has been one of the Stars’ leading scorers over the past five years, and will look to reach even higher in the season ahead
Age: 25 (turns 26 on July 22)
Birthplace: Arcadia, California
Height/Weight: 6-3, 207
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 35 goals, 45 assists, 80 points, 17:48 avg. TOI in 82 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points, 15:51 avg. TOI in 11 games
Contract: Entering final year of four-year deal that averages $7.75 million per season. Will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.
Performance Evaluation: Robertson had foot surgery last summer and missed most of training camp. He started slowly but then picked it up and finished with the second most points on the team at 80 (35 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games. His month-by-month scoring tells a tale of how he dealt with the injury and just what his impact can be when he’s at his game. In 9 games in October, Robertson had 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) and in 13 games in November, he had 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists). But he stepped up in December with 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 14 games, and then took off in January with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 15 games. The 4 Nations Face-Off (which he was not selected to play in) slowed progress in February with 9 points (6 goals, 3 assists) in 8 games and he was solid in March with 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in 15 games. Robertson was affected, like the rest of the team, by the losing streak at the end of the regular season and then was slowed in the playoffs after suffering a knee injury in the final regular season game at Nashville. Bottom line, Robertson is the Stars’ most consistent goal scorer and will be a key to keeping them near the top of the rankings in team scoring.
Expectations for 2025-26: Much like what happened with Mikko Rantanen in Colorado, the speculation surrounding Robertson’s next contract is creating all manners of discussion about whether he might stay in Dallas or go someplace else. The key difference is that Robertson would be a restricted free agent at the end of next season if the Stars let his contract run out. That means they maintain control and could still trade him at that time if they can’t reach a new deal. It’s just speculation, but it seems to make a lot of sense to let Robertson play out this season at $7.75 million if they can’t get him signed to an extension. One, they need his offensive output this year. And two, they could get a player who might have one of his best seasons ever. In addition to the contract motivation, he will also be pushing to make the Team USA roster for the Olympics, and that drive could elevate his numbers to best-ever levels. If Robertson is the team leader in scoring and adds on a strong playoff performance, he could ask for an average salary near Rantanen’s ($12 million) or even more. If the Stars don’t think that fits under their long-term salary cap, they could get a huge haul from a team that wants to sign Robertson just like when Dallas surrendered Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round picks to get Rantanen. Robertson seems in a place where he can take advantage of his team being good. He is healthy and should have a strong summer (as opposed to last year), and he could get a full season playing on a line with Rantanen and Roope Hintz. He has led the Stars in shots on goal in each of the past four seasons, but his 211 last year was the lowest of the four and a far cry from the 313 he posted in 2022-23. The guess is he gets those shots on goal up this season. One thing that could also make a huge difference in Robertson’s next contract is if he can get his playoff scoring numbers (0.78 points per game) closer to his regular season output (1.05 points per game).
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.