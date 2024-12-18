SAN JOSE -- Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal with 1:13 remaining in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Game Recap: Sharks 3, Jets 4
Breaks tie with 1:13 remaining, Connor scores twice for Winnipeg
Lowry deflected Dylan DeMelo's shot from the right point past Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev.
"It always feels like I go through hot and cold streaks, and the puck is going in right now," Lowry said. "I did my best to get in Georgiev's eyes and got my stick on it."
Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Jets (23-9-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games and 5-1-1 in their past seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.
"They are a young, quick team. We really tried to get away from letting them get to their rush game. We clogged up the middle as much as we can," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "Our power play stepped up big time."
Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman had two assists for the Sharks (11-18-5), who have lost two straight and five of six. Georgiev made 29 saves.
"It was better, but we still lost the game. Still a lot of work to do," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had a power play when they made it 3-3 and had some opportunities on that power play. They pushed. You could kind of feel it coming with their execution on some breakouts. They got us hemmed in and they jumped on us."
Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 12:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1, cut back across the slot, and slid a backhand past Georgiev's left pad.
Toffoli tied it 1-1 at 1:52 of the second period, beating Hellebuyck blocker side with a one-timer after Nikolai Kovalenko sent him a backhand pass from behind the net.
"I think it's just disappointing," Toffoli said. "I thought we put together a pretty good game, and obviously [we had] some breakdowns and goals against, but at the end of the day, we got to keep moving forward and look at the positives here and try to continue to build and finish games off."
Scheifele put the Jets back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:28 of the second. He scored with a one-timer from the left face-off dot off a pass from Cole Perfetti from the right corner.
Celebrini tied it 2-2 at 17:11 with his own power-play goal. As he was skating through the left circle, he sent a backhand shot through the legs of Alexander Wennberg that surprised Hellebuyck five-hole.
Fabian Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 4:44 of the third period, beating Hellebuyck glove side after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.
Connor's second of the game tied it 3-3 at 11:56. He roofed a shot short side over Georgiev's glove from the right circle on a power play.
"We had some good looks on the power play," Connor said. "We talked about a certain play, and we just came up with a good plan. We got the puck over to me, and I just put a shot on net."
NOTES: Hellebuyck is 20-5-1 this season, becoming the fastest U.S.-born goalie to win 20 games in a season in NHL history (26 games). The mark was previously held by Frank Brimsek (27 games in 1938-39). ... Celebrini has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. He also has seven multipoint games this season, passing Jeff Friesen for the most by an 18-year-old in Sharks history. ... Connor has scored five goals in his past five games. ... Sharks backup goalie Vitek Vanecek was ruled out for the remainder of the game after he was hit by a puck on the bench during the second period. Warsofsky did not have an update on his status postgame.