Game Recap: Sharks 3, Jets 4

Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Jets (23-9-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games and 5-1-1 in their past seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

"They are a young, quick team. We really tried to get away from letting them get to their rush game. We clogged up the middle as much as we can," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "Our power play stepped up big time."

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman had two assists for the Sharks (11-18-5), who have lost two straight and five of six. Georgiev made 29 saves.

"It was better, but we still lost the game. Still a lot of work to do," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had a power play when they made it 3-3 and had some opportunities on that power play. They pushed. You could kind of feel it coming with their execution on some breakouts. They got us hemmed in and they jumped on us."