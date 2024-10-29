Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks

CHICAGO -- Tyler Toffoli has done a lot in his NHL career, playing in big moments, winning the Stanley Cup and becoming a strong veteran presence.

The 32-year-old forward now is part of the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, with whom he signed a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million average annual value) on July 1. He's surrounded by a crop of young players, including Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and Will Smith, selected No. 4 by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft.

So does he feel like a big brother? A mentor?

"Not necessarily," Toffoli said earlier this month. "I feel really good and feel like the past few years I've been playing some of the best hockey of my life personally. I keep trying to build on that.

"I definitely want to be someone who guys can look up to and talk to if they need anything, but at the same time I've always kind of tried to show on the ice rather than talk about it."

It's been a tough start for the Sharks (1-7-2), who got their first win of the season Monday in a 5-4 overtime victory against the the Utah Hockey Club. They go for two straight when they host the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) at SAP Center on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1).