Sharks add Trouba, Nurse to fortify defense, seek offense from Marchment

Key departures

William Eklund, F: Was traded to the Ottawa Senators, along with forward prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda, for the No. 9 pick in the 2026 draft on June 23. He had 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 78 games. ... Shakir Mukhamadullin, D: Was traded to the Edmonton Oilers as part of the package for Nurse on July 1. He had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and averaged 17:09 of ice time in 50 games. ... Mario Ferraro, D: Signed a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on July 1. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and led the Sharks with 150 blocked shots in 82 games. He spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with San Jose, and his 490 games played are seventh all-time among Sharks defensemen. ... Vincent Desharnais, D: Signed a four-year contract with the Washington Capitals on July 1. He had seven points (one goal, six assists) and averaged an NHL career-best 18:11 of ice time in 53 games. ... Ryan Reaves, F: The unrestricted free agent scored three goals in 50 games. ... Philipp Kurashev, F: He had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 43 games but was not given a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

On the cusp

Igor Chernyshov, F: The 20-year-old made his NHL debut Dec. 16 and had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 28 games and 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games with San Jose of the American Hockey League. Selected by the Sharks in the second round (No. 33) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Chernyshov could be ready for a full-time NHL spot this season, possibly on one of the top two lines. ... Quentin Musty, F: The 21-year-old tied for fourth among AHL rookies last season with 21 goals and tied for eighth with 45 points in 61 games. Selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, he'll push for a spot in the top nine during training camp, and if he doesn't make it likely would be in line for an early season call-up if there's an injury or an underperforming player. ... Luca Cagnoni, D: The 21-year-old did not have a point in three NHL games and had 43 points (eight goals, 35 assists) in 67 games with San Jose of the AHL. The left-handed shot, selected in the fourth round (No. 123) of the 2023 draft, has a dynamic, offensive element to his game that could help on the power play.