Sharks announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

Sharks open 2026-27 regular season with two-game homestand, starting with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 1

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The National Hockey League (@NHL) and the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced the team’s complete 2026-27 regular season schedule, as well as the team’s celebration games and promotions schedule.  

Individual tickets to all Sharks home games are on-sale now and are available by visiting sjsharks.com/tickets

Starting this year, San Jose will appear in an 84-game regular season schedule which will feature four games against all Pacific Division foes. The Sharks will play the Central Division teams three times and twice against all Eastern Conference Opponents.  

The Sharks open the season at SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) with a two-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Thu., Oct. 1, followed by the Los Angeles Kings on Sat., Oct. 3. The team will then depart on a two-game trip to play the Dallas Stars on Monday, Oct. 5 and head to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 8. The team’s first extended road trip will be Oct. 15-24 in a season high six-game swing starting that will start in Nashville and finish in Boston.  

The Sharks longest homestand will be seven games, split across the NHL’s break for the All-Star Weekend, which takes place on Feb. 5-6. The homestand will start on Jan. 18, and stretch until Feb. 15 to finish off with the Winnipeg Jets, spanning nearly an entire calendar month. In January alone, the team will play a total of 10 home games, with one of the games kicking off the New Year on Friday, Jan. 1, 2027 against the Philadelphia Flyers, and follow with the Toronto Maple Leafs the following day on Jan. 2. 

The team will embark on two season-long road trips of six games; Oct. 15-24, and Mar. 9-18, facing a mix of Western and Eastern Conference teams.   

for the full 2026-27 schedule, visit sharks.nhl.com/schedule. Broadcast information for all Sharks games will be announced at a later date. For a PDF version, click here.  

Additionally this season, the Sharks will continue to reimagine excitement and fun with several celebration games and thematic promotions through one-of-a-kind giveaways, special ticket packages, interactive activations and in-game entertainment, and much more. Some of San Jose’s promotional and celebration schedule can be found below for the 2026-27 season. The full promotional schedule will be unveiled as the offseason continues. Stay tuned to the Sharks digital and social channels for more exciting updates ahead of the newest season of Sharks Hockey.

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Celebration and Appreciation Games:  

  • Los Tiburones – Sat., Oct. 31 vs. Ottawa Senators   
  • Military Appreciation Game – Wed., Nov. 11 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins  
  • Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Kaiser Permanente – Sun., Nov. 15 vs.  Nashville Predators  
  • Healthcare Heroes Game – Fri., Dec. 11 vs. Los Angeles Kings  
  • First Responders Appreciation Game presented by Royal Ambulance – Sat., Jan. 9 vs. New York Rangers  
  • Black Excellence Celebration Game – Mon., Jan. 18 vs. Utah Mammoth  
  • Lunar New Year – Wed., Feb. 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks  
  • Educators Appreciation Game – Mon., February 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets  
  • South Asian Culture Celebration, Fri., Mar. 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche  
  • Women of Teal presented by Kaiser Permanente – Sat., Mar. 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning  
  • Vietnamese Heritage Celebration– Wed., Mar. 24 vs. Anaheim Ducks  
  • Pride Celebration, Thu., Apr. 8 vs. Minnesota Wild

Cool Collabs & Giveaways:  

  • Home Opener presented by Ticketmaster – Thu., Oct. 1 vs. Florida Panthers   
  • Rivalry Saturday – Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Kings  
  • Sharks X PWHL San Jose – Sat., October 10 vs. Edmonton Oilers    
  • Sharks x Love Island Game – Sat., January 8 vs. Washington Capitals  
  • Sharks x Warriors Game – Sat., January 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks 
  • Hello Kitty© Night – Sat., March 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

For the Family:  

  • Youth Hockey Appreciation – Fri., November 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights  
  • New Year’s Day – Fri., January 1 vs Philadelphia Flyers  
  • Next Gen Game – Sat., January 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs  
  • Family Game Night – Sat., February 13 vs. Detroit Red Wings  
  • Fan Appreciation Game presented by SAP – Sat., April 10 vs. Anaheim Ducks

For the promotional and celebration game schedule visit sjsharks.com/promotions. 

Sharks365 Members are the cornerstone of this very bright future AND enjoy the most exclusive access to this team of young stars including Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Yaroslav Askarov, and more. Members receive the ultimate flexibility to customize their experience through Ticket Exchange and other benefits, invitations to Member-Only events, plus discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise purchases throughout the Tank! 

For those not yet ready to commit to a full season, SharkPaks return for the 2026-27 season, giving fans the opportunity to select the same seats for Opening Night and the 10 best weekend games on the schedule.  To learn more, visit nhl.com/sharks/tickets/multi-game-packages or call 408-999-5757 to speak to a representative directly.

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