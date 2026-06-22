Sharks announce 2026 preseason schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their preseason schedule for the 2026-27 season today.

This season the Sharks are set to play in four total preseason games with two games at home and two games on the road, as the NHL’s regular season will feature an additional two games for an 84-game schedule. The Anaheim Ducks along with the Vegas Golden Knights will be the Sharks two opponents in preseason action. Three of the Sharks games will be at 7 p.m. PT, with the first preseason game slated for a 1 p.m. PT start on the road in Anaheim.

The Sharks Audio Network will broadcast all Sharks preseason games in 2026 via the Sharks + SAP Center app and on sjsharks.com/listen.

To secure your tickets today, become a Sharks 365 member. Sharks 365 is a flexible full-season membership that provides unmatched access to a team with young stars on the rise, exclusive member events, and custom benefits that fit your needs. To become a Sharks 365 member, visit https://www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/sharks365-home.

The 2026-27 Sharks regular season schedule will be announced at a later date along with information surrounding individual game tickets.