Stenberg, Sharks' 1st-round picks impress at development camp

Fellow Sharks defenseman prospect Eric Pohlkamp, who attended Denver, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on April 16, giving Lin a chance to take the 2026 Hobey Baker Award finalist's vacated spot.

"It's one of the best spots in the world to go play college," Pohlkamp said. "I know (Lin) hasn't been out there yet, but I know he's really excited. There's going to be an opening in the back. We had a couple of 'D' leave, and just enjoy it too. Every year it gets better and better."

Though he knows he is bound for college, Lin made his excitement about the Sharks' future evident.

"The last five days for me have been pretty overwhelming. It was stressful for a bit, but now it's just pure excitement," Lin said June 30, four days after being drafted. "This organization is going up rapidly, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Though Stenberg, Verhoeff and Lin were the stars of camp, it was hard to miss defenseman Alexander Karmanov. A seventh-round pick (No. 201) in 2026, Karmanov (7-foot-1, 272 pounds) is the tallest player ever drafted into the NHL. His height won't allow him to bypass the development necessary to contribute in the NHL, and he is ready for the challenge.

"I don't think any sports other than hockey can have those real emotions on the ice," Karmanov said. "It's fast. (You make) so many relationships. It's great, it's the best sport in the world."

San Jose director of player development Todd Marchant understands each player's development plan varies. Even though he is optimistic about the Sharks’ future, he also knows there's no rushing success and that each player takes his own path to playing at the NHL level.

"No two development paths are the same," Marchant said. "It’ll be interesting to see which path each player takes. At the end of the day, there’s no rush. There’s no rush to get to the NHL. I say this a lot: We don’t want players just to play in the NHL, we want them to have success."