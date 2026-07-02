Sharks to host 2026 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose

Photo Sep 13 2025, 5 23 35 PM

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the organization will host the 2026 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose. This is the second time the franchise will host the tournament, the first of which occurred in 2022 when the Sharks debuted Tech CU, the home of the San Jose Barracuda. Last season, the Sharks participated in the Golden State Faceoff in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.  

The 2026 Rookie Faceoff will take place from Sept. 12-15 and feature top prospects from the Sharks, Anaheim, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles, Utah Mammoth, and Vegas Golden Knights. 

Sept. 12 and 13 will feature all six teams in action across three games, and on Sept. 15, only Utah and Los Angeles will play in a third game. 

The full game schedule for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff is as follows, all times Pacific. Rink locations for the games are still to be determined.  

Saturday, September 12 

Colorado vs. Anaheim – 1 p.m. 

Utah vs. Vegas – 3 p.m. 

Los Angeles vs. San Jose – 5 p.m. 

Sunday, September 13 

Vegas vs Colorado  – 1 p.m. 

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles – 3 p.m. 

San Jose vs. Utah – 5 p.m. 

Monday, September 14 

No games scheduled 

Tuesday, September 15 

Utah vs. Los Angeles – 1 p.m. 

Other details surrounding the tournament, including streaming information, team rosters, and ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

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