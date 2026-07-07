Sharks Foundation expands Board of Directors with addition of Elizabeth Arnsdorf Patterson and Eugene “Geno” Ashley

The Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Arnsdorf Patterson and Eugene “Geno” Ashley to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026. Their appointments mark an important milestone in the Foundation’s continued evolution, expanding its Board to include accomplished leaders from outside Sharks Sports & Entertainment.

As the Sharks Foundation continues to increase its investment in youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey, Patterson and Ashley bring experience, perspective, and regional relationships that will help guide the organization’s next chapter. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has invested more than $21 million to positively impact youth and families across the Bay Area.

“Elizabeth and Geno bring thoughtful leadership, trusted relationships, and a strong commitment to service,” said Doug Bentz, Chair of the Sharks Foundation Board of Directors. “Their addition strengthens the Board’s ability to support the Foundation’s long-term vision and deepen its connection to the people and organizations we serve.”

Patterson is a strategic leadership advisor and executive coach who partners with CEOs and founders to build high-performing leaders, teams and cultures. She currently serves as a strategic partner to portfolio companies at Sapphire Ventures and has served as a founding board member of Black Women on Boards (BWOB). Patterson also brings a personal connection to the Foundation’s work and a deep appreciation for the role organizations can play in supporting families during meaningful moments.

“The Sharks Foundation creates opportunity, connection, and hope for families throughout the Bay Area,” said Patterson. “I am honored to join the Board and contribute to an organization whose mission aligns so closely with my own passion for building communities and helping others thrive.”

Ashley is a partner at Hoge Fenton and has spent more than three decades serving businesses and organizations throughout Silicon Valley. An active civic leader, he has served on numerous nonprofit boards and has dedicated years to coaching youth sports throughout the region. “I’ve long admired the Sharks Foundation’s commitment to investing in young people and strengthening our community,” said Ashley. “I look forward to helping expand that impact and connecting even more individuals and organizations to the Foundation’s mission.”

Patterson and Ashley will work alongside the Foundation’s existing directors to help guide strategic priorities, support resource development, broaden partnerships, and advance programs that benefit youth and families across the region.