Sharks Talent Pipeline

Breaking Through

The 2023-24 season saw San Jose Sharks continue to retool their roster, setting itself up with a group primed to grow together and set a winning foundation in the years to come.

The Sharks saw younger players seize full-time NHL roles, with William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund each taking big steps forward, posting 45 points and 44 points, respectively. Zetterlund led San Jose with 24 goals on the year while Eklund finished second on the club with 16 goals.

Thomas Bordeleau and Henry Thrun continued their development, splitting time between the Sharks and Barracuda throughout the year, with each member of the duo recording their first NHL goal and seeing their roles with the NHL roster grow over the course of the season.

Five skaters - Collin Graf, Ty Emberson, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Magnus Chrona, and Georgi Romanov - made their respective NHL debuts over the course of the campaign while defenseman Jack Thompson, acquired March 7 via trade from Tampa Bay, skated in his second and third career NHL games.