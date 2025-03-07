Sharks sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere to a one-year, two-way contract

GettyImages-2174055568

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed goaltender Gabriel Carriere to a one-year, two-way contract. 

Carriere, 24, has spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL, posting a 14-9-2 record with a .922 save percentage (SV%) and 2.60 goals-against average (GAA) in 25 appearances. He recorded a career-high 44-save performance at the ECHL level on Jan. 3 in a shutout win against Iowa. Carriere ranks tied for third in shutouts (3) among ECHL netminders in the 2024-25 campaign. He was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 15 for his third stint with the team and has appeared in 10 games this season, logging a 5-4-1 record with a .902 SV% and a 2.85 GAA in 10 appearances.  

Prior to his professional career, Carriere played four seasons at the University of Vermont, where he went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games. In his senior season, he recorded a 13-17-3 record in 33 games, with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and was named a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA’s Top Collegiate Player. 

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario originally signed with the Barracuda on Apr. 25, 2024.

