Sharks Select Seven Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft 

The San Jose Sharks concluded the 2025 NHL Draft making nine selections overall, including seven today, following the selections of in the First Round with the second overall and 30th overall selections, respectively, on June 27.

For their first selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected defenseman Haoxi (Simon) Wang in the second round (33rd overall). Wang is the third ever Chinese-born player to be selected in the NHL Draft, and became the highest ever drafted player from China.

Wang, 17, split the season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL), appearing in 38 games for the King Rebellion in the OJHL. He scored 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) along with 73 PIM, and finished third among team defensemen in points, and led the blueliners in points-per-game (.58). He was two points behind the team defensemen leaders despite appearing in at least six less games. He opened up the 2024-25 season collecting points in five of his first eight games (three goals, six assists), which included a four-point night (one goal, three assists), on Sept. 29.

With Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he appeared in 32 games collecting two assists. He added three assists in 21 games in the OHL Playoffs, helping Oshawa reach the Conference Final.

The six-foot-six, 222-pound defenseman is a native of Beijing, China. Wang was ranked 34th overall (North American Skaters) by NHL Central Scouting.

Later in the second round, the Sharks selected center Cole McKinney 53rd overall.

McKinney, 18, appeared with the US National Team Development Junior program in the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games. He finished third on the squad in points, was second in goals, and his plus-8 rating was fifth. He registered a 10-game point streak from Jan. 24 through Mar. 21, collecting 15 points (eight goals, seven assists), and registered a multi-point game four times during the streak.

Additionally, McKinney was a part of the US National U-18 Team, recording 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 60 games. He led the team in points and was second in goals (tied) and assists.

McKinney was ranked 32nd overall (North American Skaters) by NHL Central Scouting.

In the third round, the Sharks selected center Teddy Mutryn with the 95th overall selection.

Mutryn, 18, primarily played with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, recording 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games. He finished fifth on the club in points, and was tied for second in goals. He recorded three different games of three points, and as he closed out the season with Chicago, he recorded points in eight of them which included a four-game point streak from Mar. 21 through Mar. 28 (one goal, four assists). Additionally, he appeared with the US National Development Program, scoring two points (one goal, one assist) in four games, and was also a part of the US U-18 National team, playing 13 games and recording two points (one goal, one assist).

Internationally, he represented Team USA at the 2025 U-18 World Junior Championship, helping the team win a Bronze Medal. He scored one goal in seven games.

In the fourth round, the Sharks selected defensemen Ilyas Magomedsultanov with the 115th overall selection.

Magomedsultanov, 18, played for Loko Yaroslavl in the Russian Junior league (MHL), recording seven points (one goal, six assists) in 40 games, along with a plus-14 rating and 37 penalty minutes.

Over his career in the MHL across three seasons, he’s collected 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 98 games.

The Sharks followed shortly after with the 124th overall selection, drafting defenseman Zachary Sharp.

Sharp, 20, appeared in 42 games for Western Michigan University, collecting nine points (five goals, four assists) in his freshman season. He scored his first collegiate game-winning goal on Dec. 6 against Denver, and recorded his first multi-point game on Feb. 15 against Omaha.

Sharp helped Western Michigan win the NCHC Championship, including the Penrose Cup as the best regular season team. The Broncos finished with a 19-4-1 in the conference.

Additionally, Sharp helped Western Michigan win the school’s first National Championship in hockey.

Prior to his collegiate season, he played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL. In his final season, he registered 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 60 games. He ranked sixth on the team in points, and among club defensemen was second in points, and third in assists. He set career bests in games played, assists, goals, and points.

In the fifth round, the Sharks selected center Max Heise with the 150th overall selection.

Heise, 19, played for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), recording 40 points (27 goals, 13 assists) in 50 games. He led the team in goals, and finished fourth on the team in points, setting career bests in games played, goals, assists (tied) and points. He registered two hat tricks in his second season, with his first career three-goal game occurring on Nov. 23.

In the postseason, he registered 17 points across 14 games, which led the team in both assists and points. He finished tied for eighth in points among all postseason skaters, helping his team reach the third round.

In the seventh round, the Sharks used the 210th overall pick to select forward Richard Gallant.

Gallant, 18, primarily played for the US National U-18 program, appearing in 66 games, recording 53 points (29 goals, 24 assists) and finished third on the team in points and led in goals. He played alongside 2025 Sharks draft pick McKinney, who was selected by the franchise 53rd overall.

Additionally, he played for the USNTDP team in the USHL, recording 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 27 games. He finished the year fourth in points on the club.

Internationally, he represented Team USA at the U-18 World Junior Championship, recording six points across seven games and helped Team USA secure a bronze medal finish. By the end of the tournament, he was named a WJC Top-3 Player on the team.

