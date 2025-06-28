Sharks Select Seven Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft 

The San Jose Sharks concluded the 2025 NHL Draft making nine selections overall, including seven today, following the selections of in the First Round with the second overall and 30th overall selections, respectively, on June 27.

For their first selection on Day Two, the Sharks selected defenseman Haoxi (Simon) Wang in the second round (33rd overall). Wang is the third ever Chinese-born player to be selected in the NHL Draft, and became the highest ever drafted player from China.

Wang, 17, split the season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL), appearing in 38 games for the King Rebellion in the OJHL. He scored 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) along with 73 PIM, and finished third among team defensemen in points, and led the blueliners in points-per-game (.58). He was two points behind the team defensemen leaders despite appearing in at least six less games. He opened up the 2024-25 season collecting points in five of his first eight games (three goals, six assists), which included a four-point night (one goal, three assists), on Sept. 29.

With Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he appeared in 32 games collecting two assists. He added three assists in 21 games in the OHL Playoffs, helping Oshawa reach the Conference Final.

The six-foot-six, 222-pound defenseman is a native of Beijing, China. Wang was ranked 34th overall (North American Skaters) by NHL Central Scouting.