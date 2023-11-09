News Feed

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 1

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Web Radio

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that tomorrow night’s San Jose Sharks / Edmonton Oilers game will be broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM (KZDG) as part of the organization’s Celebration of Diwali night.

Bay Area media personality Charanbir Mahal from INDTVUSA and Manohar Bijor from Radio Zindagi will provide commentary in Hindi during pre-game, each intermission and postgame around Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky’s call of the game action on the ice.

“The Sharks continue to honor the cultural diversity of the Bay Area by partnering with Radio Zindagi and INDTVUSA to enhance our traditional coverage,” said Sharks President Jonathan Becher. “This broadcast experience will complement the Celebration of Diwali at SAP Center, including dance performances by Gurus of Dance, an Aditya Patel Company, in-game activations and Diwali-themed food & drink and merchandise.”

INDTVUSA’s mission is to entertain, inform, inspire & reflect the lives and interests of the millions of South Asians/Indians living and working in North America, bringing a unique “North American perspective on South Asian programming”. The network’s focus is on Bollywood, sports, business and entertainment/community. The network can be found on Facebook, Instagram and at www.indtvusa.com

The Nov. 9 game broadcast will be available on 1550 AM via terrestrial radio, at radiozindagi.com/sanfrancisco and via the Radio Zindagi app.

Radio Zibdagi’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with a 30-minute pre-game show leading into puckdrop, which is slated for 7:38 p.m.