Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that tomorrow night’s San Jose Sharks / Edmonton Oilers game will be broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM (KZDG) as part of the organization’s Celebration of Diwali night.

Bay Area media personality Charanbir Mahal from INDTVUSA and Manohar Bijor from Radio Zindagi will provide commentary in Hindi during pre-game, each intermission and postgame around Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky’s call of the game action on the ice.

“The Sharks continue to honor the cultural diversity of the Bay Area by partnering with Radio Zindagi and INDTVUSA to enhance our traditional coverage,” said Sharks President Jonathan Becher. “This broadcast experience will complement the Celebration of Diwali at SAP Center, including dance performances by Gurus of Dance, an Aditya Patel Company, in-game activations and Diwali-themed food & drink and merchandise.”

INDTVUSA’s mission is to entertain, inform, inspire & reflect the lives and interests of the millions of South Asians/Indians living and working in North America, bringing a unique “North American perspective on South Asian programming”. The network’s focus is on Bollywood, sports, business and entertainment/community. The network can be found on Facebook, Instagram and at www.indtvusa.com

The Nov. 9 game broadcast will be available on 1550 AM via terrestrial radio, at radiozindagi.com/sanfrancisco and via the Radio Zindagi app.

Radio Zibdagi’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with a 30-minute pre-game show leading into puckdrop, which is slated for 7:38 p.m.