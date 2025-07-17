The bobblehead craze comes to the Shark Tank with a viral twist

The 2025-26 San Jose Sharks schedule release is here, and it highlights that there’s much more than just the games, it’s a celebration of culture, community, and collectibles. And leading the charge? One of the most buzzworthy giveaways in recent team history: theSharks Sleepover bobblehead.

On Opening Night, fans will flood back to SAP Center to two of the brightest young stars in the NHL: Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Coming off record-breaking rookie seasons, the pair will wow fans with their skill and chemistry on the ice.

On Thursday, October 9, fans will be treated to a fun and unique experience featuring Macklin and Will. It will be a real collector’s moment as fans step into SAP Center, because every attendee will receive a limited-edition bobblehead immortalizing Celebrini and Smith’s viral "Sharks Sleepover" moment that lit up social media last season.

The story? Legendary. When the Sharks beat the Sabres on the road, Celebrini, Smith, and veteran Tyler Toffoli all scored. But unbeknownst to fans the real twist came pregame, when Smith challenged his teammates:"If we all score tonight, Toffoli has to sleep over." Despite initially laughing it off, the 32-year-old Toffoli honored the bet, milk, cookies, matching grey hoodies and all. The hilarious postgame moment racked up millions of social engagements and became an instant fan favorite.

As bobbleheads continue to dominate the sports collectibles scene, with fans lining up hours early and resale markets booming, the Sharks Sleepover bobblehead is poised to be a must-have piece of hockey memorabilia and continues the Sharks history of unprecedented items like the Shirtless Joe Thornton bobblehead.

While all fans in attendance will receive the Will & Mack bobblehead at the doors, the Sharks Foundation will be selling a limited-edition run of 1,000 Tyler Toffoli bobbleheads, completing the “Sleepover Hat Trick”. It will be available for purchase ($35) at Sharks Foundation booths on the concourse throughout the arena. Proceeds from the Toffoli bobblehead benefit the Sharks Foundation's mission to support youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey.