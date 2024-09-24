Sharks host Ducks in exciting preseason Neighborhood Game

The San Jose Sharks are set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks in a special preseason matchup tonight at SAP Center. This game isn’t just any exhibition contest—it’s the first-ever Neighborhood Game, designed to introduce new fans to the sport and expand the Sharks reach in the community.
Neighborhood Game: A Unique Fan Experience
Doors open at 5 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early for exclusive pregame activations. From 5:15 - 6:15 p.m., fans can enjoy interactive experiences featuring current Sharks players and alumni, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening. Inside the arena, in-game content will celebrate various Bay Area communities, helping fans feel even more connected to their hometown team.
With a focus on introducing hockey to new audiences, this game offers an incredible opportunity for first-time attendees to experience Sharks hockey in an engaging and fan-friendly atmosphere.
Great seats, close to the action, remain available for purchase for the low cost of $20. Buy tickets to join the fun!
New Faces in the Sharks Lineup
Fans at tonight's game will get their first chance to see the Sharks highly touted prospect Will Smith, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, as he makes his debut in Teal at SAP Center. Smith headlines a group of young and new talent as the Sharks work through the preseason schedule, looking to finalize the roster ahead of the home opener on October 10.
Tuesday marks the return in Teal of Sharks legend Barclay Goodrow. And newly signed veteran Tyler Toffoli looks to continue asserting his presence in the lineup after scoring in the Sharks preseason opener on Sunday.
Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season
While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks are actively evaluating their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season. Multiple new additions to the organization are anticipated to make their preseason debuts with the following roster set for the Sharks.
San Jose Sharks Roster
Goalies
- 35 Gabriel Carriere
- 41 Vitek Vanecek
Forwards
- 2 Will Smith
- 11 Luke Kunin
- 16 Colin White
- 18 Filip Bystedt
- 20 Fabian Zetterlund
- 21 Alexander Wennberg
- 23 Barclay Goodrow
- 49 Scott Sabourin
- 73 Tyler Toffoli
- 75 Danil Gushchin
- 76 Anthony Vincent
- 90 Justin Bailey
- 91 Carl Grundstrom
Defensemen
- 26 Jack Thompson
- 59 Jimmy Schuldt
- 79 Ethan Frisch
- 84 Jan Rutta
- 86 Braden Hache
- 94 Joey Keane
- 96 Jake Walman
Anaheim Ducks Roster
Goalies
- 30 Oscar Dansk
- 31 Calle Clang
Forwards
- 14 Boris Katchouk
- 20 Brett Leason
- 26 Brock McGinn
- 38 Jansen Harkins
- 39 Carson Meyer
- 40 Pavol Regenda
- 42 Ryan Carpenter
- 54 Carey Terrance
- 57 Yegor Sidorov
- 62 Nikita Nesterenko
- 73 Jan Mysak
- 75 Judd Caulfield
- 88 Travis Howe
Defensemen
- 3 Mark Pysyk
- 5 Urho Vaakanainen
- 28 Gustav Lindstrom
- 47 Noah Warren
- 49 Roland McKeown
- 60 Tyson Hinds
- 76 Rodwin Dionicio
How to Tune In
Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.