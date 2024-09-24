Sharks host Ducks in exciting preseason Neighborhood Game

The San Jose Sharks are set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks in a special preseason matchup tonight at SAP Center. This game isn’t just any exhibition contest—it’s the first-ever Neighborhood Game, designed to introduce new fans to the sport and expand the Sharks reach in the community.

Neighborhood Game: A Unique Fan Experience

Doors open at 5 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early for exclusive pregame activations. From 5:15 - 6:15 p.m., fans can enjoy interactive experiences featuring current Sharks players and alumni, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening. Inside the arena, in-game content will celebrate various Bay Area communities, helping fans feel even more connected to their hometown team.

With a focus on introducing hockey to new audiences, this game offers an incredible opportunity for first-time attendees to experience Sharks hockey in an engaging and fan-friendly atmosphere.

Great seats, close to the action, remain available for purchase for the low cost of $20. Buy tickets to join the fun!

New Faces in the Sharks Lineup

Fans at tonight's game will get their first chance to see the Sharks highly touted prospect Will Smith, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, as he makes his debut in Teal at SAP Center. Smith headlines a group of young and new talent as the Sharks work through the preseason schedule, looking to finalize the roster ahead of the home opener on October 10.

Tuesday marks the return in Teal of Sharks legend Barclay Goodrow. And newly signed veteran Tyler Toffoli looks to continue asserting his presence in the lineup after scoring in the Sharks preseason opener on Sunday.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks are actively evaluating their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season. Multiple new additions to the organization are anticipated to make their preseason debuts with the following roster set for the Sharks.

San Jose Sharks Roster

Goalies

35 Gabriel Carriere

41 Vitek Vanecek

Forwards

2 Will Smith

11 Luke Kunin

16 Colin White

18 Filip Bystedt

20 Fabian Zetterlund

21 Alexander Wennberg

23 Barclay Goodrow

49 Scott Sabourin

73 Tyler Toffoli

75 Danil Gushchin

76 Anthony Vincent

90 Justin Bailey

91 Carl Grundstrom

Defensemen

26 Jack Thompson

59 Jimmy Schuldt

79 Ethan Frisch

84 Jan Rutta

86 Braden Hache

94 Joey Keane

96 Jake Walman

Anaheim Ducks Roster

Goalies

30 Oscar Dansk

31 Calle Clang

Forwards

14 Boris Katchouk

20 Brett Leason

26 Brock McGinn

38 Jansen Harkins

39 Carson Meyer

40 Pavol Regenda

42 Ryan Carpenter

54 Carey Terrance

57 Yegor Sidorov

62 Nikita Nesterenko

73 Jan Mysak

75 Judd Caulfield

88 Travis Howe

Defensemen

3 Mark Pysyk

5 Urho Vaakanainen

28 Gustav Lindstrom

47 Noah Warren

49 Roland McKeown

60 Tyson Hinds

76 Rodwin Dionicio

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.