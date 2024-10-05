Sharks fall to Ducks in shootout despite strong performance from Vanecek

The Sharks dropped their final preseason home game ahead of the 2024-25 regular season to the Ducks, 3-2, shootout loss on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the team was backed by a solid performance from goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who turned aside 40 of 42 shots faced through regulation and overtime. The netminder has battled back from injury since being acquired at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, played his first full game in teal, and added 2 of 3 stops in the final shootout duel to conclude a strong night between the pipes.

After a scoreless first period, the Sharks opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Klim Kostin at 0:53 of the second frame, assisted by Will Smith, who picked up his first point of the preseason and continues to improve his game in anticipation of his first professional season of hockey.

Anaheim was able to answer back at 7:54 with an even-strength goal from Frank Vatrano.

The Ducks pulled ahead in the third period when Smith’s former collegiate teammate, Cutter Gauthier, scored at 3:02. A resilient Sharks performance was rewarded when Henry Thrun scored the game-tying goal at 16:06. Thrun would go on to create several more offensive chances in the overtime frame, despite the Sharks inability to find the back of the net.

Ultimately, the Ducks clinched the win when Gauthier scored the lone goal of the shootout in the third round.

Though the Sharks fell short in the shootout, the team’s younger players brought energy throughout the night. Young players such as Danil Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell were consistently dangerous and provided energy.

Looking ahead, the Sharks will begin the 2024-25 regular season with back-to-back home games at SAP Center. They’ll face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, October 10, followed by a special matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 12, as part of the annual Los Tiburones night celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

