Sharks dominate Ducks in Rookie Faceoff, Musty nets hat trick

The San Jose Sharks put on an impressive display Sunday afternoon at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 at the Toyota Sports Performance Center. From start to finish, the Sharks controlled the game, showcasing a strong team effort that was highlighted by a hat trick from 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty.

After a relatively even first period, which saw defenseman Jeremie Bucheler open the scoring at 13:00, the Ducks tied it late in the period on a power-play goal from Cutter Gauthier at 19:52.