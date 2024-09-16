The San Jose Sharks wrapped up the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in El Segundo, Calif. with a commanding 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, capping off an undefeated 3-0 campaign. The Sharks future talent shined throughout the tournament, and Monday's final game was no exception, showcasing the depth of the franchise's young talent as they prepare for training camp or developmental seasons ahead.
Sharks complete perfect Rookie Faceoff with 6-3 win over Avalanche
Despite falling behind early, the Sharks rallied to score five unanswered goals, displaying the resilience and skill that stood out all tournament long. The Avalanche opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first period when forward Matt Stienburg netted his first of the tournament off assists from Calum Ritchie and Sean Behrens. Just under two minutes later, Colorado doubled their lead with a goal from Benjamin Brunelle. The Sharks responded quickly, with defenseman Valtteri Pulli scoring his first of the tournament just 12 seconds after the Avalanche's second tally, assisted by Julius Smupf and Nate Misskey.
San Jose found their rhythm in the second period, beginning with recently acquired forward Nolan Burke's game-tying goal at 3:55, assisted by Carson Wetsh. The Sharks then took control of the game with back-to-back goals from Luke Grainger, who scored on a power play at 9:42 (with assists from Quentin Musty and Luca Cagnoni who continued their prolific offensive play) and again at 11:53 (set up by Gannon Laroque and Bradon Hache) to push San Jose ahead 4-2.
The Sharks extended their lead in the third period when Filip Bystedt capitalized on a power-play opportunity, making it 5-2 just seconds into the frame. Colorado's Keaton Mastrodonato pulled one back at 10:11, but the Sharks quickly responded a minute later with Kasper Halttunen scoring his second goal of the tournament, assisted by Musty and Bystedt, to seal the 6-3 victory.
Goaltender Dawson Cowan was solid in net, turning aside 28 of 31 shots to earn his first win of the tournament. His counterpart, Avalanche goalie Adam Scheel, faced a barrage of 43 shots, stopping 37 of them.
The Sharks' performance in the Rookie Faceoff provided an exciting glimpse into the future, with standout contributions from players like Nolan Burke, Filip Bystedt, Quentin Musty, Luca Cagnoni, and Kasper Halttunen. With training camp set to begin on September 19, many of these prospects return to San Jose ready to compete for a roster spot or continue with their development toward the NHL stage. And with Opening Night less than a month away on October 10, it will likely be a ca n’t-miss event to see some NHL debuts and the future of teal on display. Get your tickets today at sjsharks.com/tickets.