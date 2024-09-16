Sharks complete perfect Rookie Faceoff with 6-3 win over Avalanche

The Sharks extended their lead in the third period when Filip Bystedt capitalized on a power-play opportunity, making it 5-2 just seconds into the frame. Colorado's Keaton Mastrodonato pulled one back at 10:11, but the Sharks quickly responded a minute later with Kasper Halttunen scoring his second goal of the tournament, assisted by Musty and Bystedt, to seal the 6-3 victory.

Goaltender Dawson Cowan was solid in net, turning aside 28 of 31 shots to earn his first win of the tournament. His counterpart, Avalanche goalie Adam Scheel, faced a barrage of 43 shots, stopping 37 of them.