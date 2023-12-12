Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)

Web Photo

The Sharks headed into their latest road trip winless away from San Jose.

They flew back on Sunday night with a 3-2-1 road record. In part, thanks to some of the greatest comebacks in recent memory.

On The Island

The first one came in New York against the Islanders.

The Sharks were down, 4-1 midway through the third period. Kevin Labanc’s tip-in from a Nikita Okhotiuk shot kick started the late-game scoring. Tomáš Hertl then came up with two goals (to complete the hat trick!) to tie the game with a 1:30 left in regulation. William Eklund played hero, ending it with just 5 seconds left in overtime.

Doozie in Detroit

In Detroit, the game was somehow even more dramatic.

After a scoreless first period the Sharks went down 4-0 to the Red Wings early in the second.

But then, they tied it. The Sharks scored four goals of their own, three in the span of 1:44, in the next 5:28 to tie the game at 4-4. Two of the goals were shorthanded and two of them came from Nico Sturm.

Mikael Granlund, who was on fire this trip, buried the game-winner 37 seconds into the extra frame. And the Sharks had ANOTHER successful comeback!

Keeping Up in Vegas

Las Vegas was San Jose’s last stop of the six-game trip. They faced-off after a San Jose off day. It was the No. 1 team in the standings against the No. 32 team. The Sharks took the Golden Knights to a shootout, again, thanks to a comeback.

Mario Ferraro picked up his first goal of the year 29 seconds into the game. But after a quick start, Vegas started to pull away, going up 3-1 early in the third period. After some back-and-forth scoring, Calen Addison and Mike Hoffman brought the Sharks all the way back with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Both teams had chances in overtime but ultimately Vegas prevailed in the shootout.

Looking Bright

While it wasn’t a perfect trip, the Sharks showed that they can’t be counted out in any game.

Mikael Granlund earned the NHLPA’s Player of the Week for Dec. 1-7.

Tomáš Hertl earned the NHL’s second Star of the Week after notching 6 points during the dramatic games.

The Sharks make a quick pit stop at SAP Center on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets as they look to keep the momentum going.

