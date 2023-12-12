Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)

The Sharks headed into their latest road trip winless away from San Jose.

They flew back on Sunday night with a 3-2-1 road record. In part, thanks to some of the greatest comebacks in recent memory.

On The Island

The first one came in New York against the Islanders.

The Sharks were down, 4-1 midway through the third period. Kevin Labanc’s tip-in from a Nikita Okhotiuk shot kick started the late-game scoring. Tomáš Hertl then came up with two goals (to complete the hat trick!) to tie the game with a 1:30 left in regulation. William Eklund played hero, ending it with just 5 seconds left in overtime.