Sharks begin 2024 Rookie Faceoff with 3-2 victory over Utah Hockey Club

Romanov had a solid performance in net, stopping 18 of 20 shots, while Utah goaltender Aidan Thornton faced an onslaught from the Sharks, turning away 44 of 47 shots.

San Jose's power play was a key difference-maker in the game, going 2-for-6, while their penalty kill remained perfect, shutting down Utah’s lone power-play opportunity.

With the win, the Sharks' prospects look to build momentum as they continue the tournament with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks rookies on Sunday, September 15 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a final game against the Colorado Avalanche rookies on Monday, September 16 at 11:30 a.m.