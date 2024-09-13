Sharks begin 2024 Rookie Faceoff with 3-2 victory over Utah Hockey Club

The San Jose Sharks opened the 2024 Rookie Faceoff with an exciting 3-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday afternoon at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. The game featured standout performances from the future in teal, some of whom are expected to push for roster spots at the Sharks upcoming training camp as they look to make their mark in the NHL.
The Sharks struck first in the opening period when forward Luke Grainger buried a goal at 13:57, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys and Gannon Laroque. Goaltender Georgi Romanov held strong, keeping Utah off the scoreboard in the first period, facing nine shots.
Utah answered back in the second period with a goal from Peter Repcik, tying the game at 1-1.
The third period proved to be a thrilling back-and-forth affair. Utah took a brief 2-1 lead early on with a goal from Owen Allard, but San Jose quickly responded just a minute later when Macklin Celebrini tied the game on a power play, assisted by Luca Cagnoni and Quentin Musty.
With under a minute left in regulation and the Sharks pressing on a late power play, Ethan Cardwell scored the game-winner, assisted by Filip Bystedt and Nolan Burke, securing the 3-2 victory for San Jose.
Romanov had a solid performance in net, stopping 18 of 20 shots, while Utah goaltender Aidan Thornton faced an onslaught from the Sharks, turning away 44 of 47 shots.
San Jose's power play was a key difference-maker in the game, going 2-for-6, while their penalty kill remained perfect, shutting down Utah’s lone power-play opportunity.
With the win, the Sharks' prospects look to build momentum as they continue the tournament with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks rookies on Sunday, September 15 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a final game against the Colorado Avalanche rookies on Monday, September 16 at 11:30 a.m.