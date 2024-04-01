Sharks assign Filip Bystedt to San Jose Barracuda

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has assigned center Filip Bystedt to the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). Bystedt joins the Barracuda after his 2023-24 season with Linkoping HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) concluded.

Bystedt, 20, appeared in 47 games for Linkoping, recording 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) along with a plus-6 rating. He appeared in four postseason contests, scoring two points (one goal, one assist). At the end of the season, he ranked seventh among under-20 skaters in Sweden’s highest league in points, and was sixth in goals. Among his teammates on Linkoping, his finished 10th in points.

Over the course of his SHL career, all with Linkoping, he has scored 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 108 games. Last season in 2022-23, he was named the SHL’s Rookie of the Year after finishing third among U-20 skaters in points, behind Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks) and Marco Kasper (Detroit Red Wings prospect).

Internationally he has represented Team Sweden at the 2023 and 2024 World Junior Championship, helping Sweden to a Silver Medal finish in 2024 after scoring four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games. The tournament prior, he collected 10 points in seven contests (four goals, six assists), which was tied for sixth among all tournament skaters, and co-led Sweden in points, goals, and assists. He also represented Sweden at the U-18 World Junior Championship, helping the team secure a Gold Medal.

The six-foot-four, 198-pound native of Linkoping, Sweden, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (first round, 27th overall).