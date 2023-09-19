SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!
The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today plans to kick-off the 2023-24 NHL and AHL preseasons with the “Sharks Around the Bay” tour. Players from both the Sharks and Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks), will travel to local communities throughout the Bay Area to meet with fans in their own communities.
Don’t miss your chance to see the newest Sharks as well as these exclusive opportunities:
The tour kicks off on Saturday, September 23 and will continue through October 9.
Saturday, September 23
2 p.m. - Taco Bell Cantina - Oakridge Mall - 925 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123.
2 p.m. - Tri-Valley Ice - 6611 Preston Ave D, Livermore, CA 94551
4 p.m. - Oakland Ice Center operated by Sharks Ice - 519 18th St, Oakland, CA 94612 - Skate With A Player – space limited - to pre-register for public skating session, visit www.oaklandice.com and select “online registration.”
Thursday, September 28
1 p.m. - San Jose State University - 1 Washington Sq, San Jose, CA 95192.
2 p.m. - Capitol Volkswagen - 911-A Capitol Expressway Auto Mall A, San Jose, CA 95136.
4 p.m. - East Valley YMCA - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic - 1975 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95148
Friday, September 29
3 p.m. - Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) Branch - 1562 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.
4 p.m. – Mt. Madonna YMCA - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic - 171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.
4:15 p.m. - Mountain View Caltrain Station - 600 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA 94041.
4:15 p.m. - Double D’s Sports Grille - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030.
Saturday, September 30
3:30 p.m. BBQ at The Glen Festival - Willow Glen Bank of America Parking Lot - 1245 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Monday, October 9
3:30 p.m. Sharks Ice at Fremont - 44388 Old Warm Springs Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538. - Skate With A Player – space limited - to pre-register for public skating session, visit www.sharksiceatfremont.com and select “online registration.”
4 p.m. - India Community Center, 525 Los Coches St, Milpitas, CA 95035 - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic.
*Times and locations are subject to change