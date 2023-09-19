SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today plans to kick-off the 2023-24 NHL and AHL preseasons with the “Sharks Around the Bay” tour. Players from both the Sharks and Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks), will travel to local communities throughout the Bay Area to meet with fans in their own communities.

Don’t miss your chance to see the newest Sharks as well as these exclusive opportunities: