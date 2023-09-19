News Feed

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

San Jose Sharks 2023 Prospect Scrimmage Details

Sharks Sign Defenseman Leon Gawanke

Centers of Attention: Smith, Bystedt Headline Next Wave Down the Middle

Sharks Announce Development Camp Roster

Sharks Sign Forward Nathan Todd

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

FROM SEPTEMBER 23 THROUGH OCTOBER 9, SHARKS AND BARRACUDA PLAYERS WILL TRAVEL TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT THE BAY AREA TO ENGAGE WITH FANS

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today plans to kick-off the 2023-24 NHL and AHL preseasons with the “Sharks Around the Bay” tour.  Players from both the Sharks and Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks), will travel to local communities throughout the Bay Area to meet with fans in their own communities.

Don’t miss your chance to see the newest Sharks as well as these exclusive opportunities:

Skate With The Sharks
Meet & Greets
Autographs
Clincs

The tour kicks off on Saturday, September 23 and will continue through October 9.

Saturday, September 23

2 p.m. - Taco Bell Cantina - Oakridge Mall - 925 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123.

2 p.m. - Tri-Valley Ice - 6611 Preston Ave D, Livermore, CA 94551

4 p.m. - Oakland Ice Center operated by Sharks Ice - 519 18th St, Oakland, CA 94612 - Skate With A Player – space limited - to pre-register for public skating session, visit www.oaklandice.com and select “online registration.”

Thursday, September 28

1 p.m. - San Jose State University - 1 Washington Sq, San Jose, CA 95192.

2 p.m. - Capitol Volkswagen - 911-A Capitol Expressway Auto Mall A, San Jose, CA 95136.

4 p.m. - East Valley YMCA - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic - 1975 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95148

Friday, September 29

3 p.m. - Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) Branch - 1562 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.

4 p.m. – Mt. Madonna YMCA - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic - 171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.

4:15 p.m. - Mountain View Caltrain Station - 600 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA 94041.

4:15 p.m. - Double D’s Sports Grille - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030.

Saturday, September 30

3:30 p.m. BBQ at The Glen Festival - Willow Glen Bank of America Parking Lot - 1245 Lincoln Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125

Monday, October 9

3:30 p.m. Sharks Ice at Fremont - 44388 Old Warm Springs Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538. - Skate With A Player – space limited - to pre-register for public skating session, visit www.sharksiceatfremont.com and select “online registration.”

4 p.m. - India Community Center, 525 Los Coches St, Milpitas, CA 95035 - Youth Floor Hockey Clinic.

*Times and locations are subject to change