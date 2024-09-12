Sharks announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced their complete broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season, which can be found here.

For the fifth consecutive season, all preseason, regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games will be carried live on the Sharks Audio Network. The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Sharks and San Jose Barracuda-related audio programming, content, game broadcasts and special features. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks + SAP Center App, and online at sjsharks.com/listen. Just launch the app and click “Listen” in the top right corner for continuous Sharks coverage regardless of your location.

The Sharks Audio Network’s exclusive game-day coverage can be found throughout the day, beginning with "Morning Skate with Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) and Drew Remenda" at 1 p.m. PT each Sharks game day. That program is followed by Rusanowsky's "Teal Report” and "The Buildup" with Ted Ramey, which lead into the official 30-minute Sharks pre-game show.

Ted Ramey (@TedRameyMedia), who has served as the host of “Morning Tide,” for the last six seasons, will return as a lead contributor to Sharks Audio Network programming. “Morning Tide” will continue to be heard the morning after every Sharks game this season.

In addition to live Sharks games, listeners can find background stories on the current cast of Sharks players on "Sharks Spotlight," and learn what former their favorite Sharks alumni are up to today on "Where Are They Now?"

Remenda has recently launched "The Art of Coaching," in which he speaks with coaches from around the sports world about their journey into coaching and philosophies surrounding the profession.

"The Undercurrent” with Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) also returns this season and will bring listeners positive stories from the hockey community in the South Bay and beyond.

And of course, there will be exclusive live press conferences, breaking news, interviews with Sharks players, coaches, the front office and more – available all season long. All programming (outside of the actual live game broadcasts) can also be found on demand on the Sharks official website (sjsharks.com/listen), on iTunes and Spotify, or in the Audio section of the Sharks + SAP Center App. To find out about daily schedules of programming and more, follow @SharksAudioNet on Twitter.

The Sharks Audio Network is also the home for all San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) preseason, regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games, with all the action called by Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen). Barracuda games are accessible in the Sharks + SAP Center App by clicking the “More” icon at the bottom right of the app home screen and selecting the “Cuda” app channel on the left sidebar. Scheduled Barracuda games that are not in conflict with a Sharks broadcast will also air on the main Sharks Audio Network feed. Additional Barracuda-focused programming, such as “Cuda Confidential” can also be found on the network.

Calling the play-by-play action on game broadcasts on the Sharks Audio Network is the 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award Winner Dan Rusanowsky, who returns for his 34th season behind the microphone. This season, Rusanowsky will partner will a fantastic group of Sharks alumni, who will bring their nuanced and diverse perspectives to the game broadcasts. Scott Hannan, Jamal Mayers, Jason Demers, and Alex Stalock will alternate broadcasts this season as Rusanowsky’s color analyst, bringing fresh voices and observations to what should be one of the most exciting seasons in recent Sharks history. Remenda and Ramey and Sharks alumni Dan Boyle may also appear with Rusanowsky for select broadcasts.

Additionally, for the second consecutive season, all of the team’s home preseason games (Sept. 22 vs. Vegas, Sept. 24 vs. Anaheim, Oct. 1 vs. Utah and Oct. 4 vs. Anaheim) will be available via video stream on sjsharks.com, Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. The preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team.

On television, NBC Sports California will present 76 of the team’s 82 regular-season games. Each telecast will be streamed live to authenticated NBC Sports California subscribers on the NBC Sports app, including the network’s live pregame and postgame coverage. Eight-time Emmy Award winning play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice), entering his 34th season as a member of the San Jose Sharks broadcast team, will once again call all the action on NBC Sports California. Hahn will primarily partner with long-time Sharks announcer and former assistant coach Remenda as color analyst. Sharks Audio Network color analysts Hannan, Mayers, Demers, and Stalock will also make appearances on the television broadcasts.

Additionally, Slone will continue to be a part of the Sharks television broadcast team for select games.

Under the NHL’s national TV partnership, six San Jose Sharks games will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN+.

· Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis – ESPN+, HULU

· Oct. 29 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN

· Jan. 30 at Seattle – ESPN

· March 11 vs. Nashville – ESPN+, HULU

· March 30 at Los Angeles – ESPN

· April 3 vs. Edmonton – ESPN+, HULU

Viewers will need a subscription to ESPN and ESPN+ to view these games. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000+ out-of-market games, which are included in the subscription at no additional cost. Out-of-market games on ESPN+ will feature the option for the viewer to choose either the home or away team commentary feed. All out-of-market games will be subject to local blackout rules.