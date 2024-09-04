Sharks announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their roster for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, which will take place from Sept. 13-16 at the Toyota Sports Performance Center. The tournament will feature prospects from the Sharks, Utah Hockey Club, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.

The Sharks will face off against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. PT, Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. PT, and Colorado Avalanche on Monday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Those unable to attend the tournament can tune in to the broadcast live on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center app. San Jose Barracuda play-by-play voice Nick Nollenberger will call the action for all Sharks games throughout this event.

San Jose’s roster features 15 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders, highlighted by several players who appeared with the Sharks this past season, including Collin Graf, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Georgi Romanov, along with several top prospects in the organization such as 2023 first-round selections Will Smith and Quentin Musty, as well as the first-overall pick in the 2024 draft, Macklin Celebrini.

The full San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff roster can be found here.

The game schedule is as follows: