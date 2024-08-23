Sharks acquire goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, a 2025 third-round selection (Colorado’s choice), and Nolan Burke from the Nashville Predators in exchange for David Edstrom, a 2025 first-round selection (Vegas’s selection) and goaltender Magnus Chrona. Should the Vegas choice be a Top-10 selection, San Jose will have the choice to transfer either their own first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, or the Vegas selection.

The club later signed goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to a two-year contract extension that starts in 2025-26 worth $4 million ($2 million AAV).

“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” said Mike. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”

Askarov, 22, appeared in two games for Nashville last season, earning a 1-0-0 record with a 1.47 goals-against average (GAA) and a .943 save percentage (SV%) in which he stopped 33 of 35 shots. He’s appeared in three total NHL games, all with Nashville, recording a 2.58 GAA and .914 SV%.

He primarily played for the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2023-24 season, Nashville’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, appearing in 44 games and earned a 30-13-1 record, six shutouts, and a 2.39 GAA and .911 SV%. He ranked fifth among qualified goaltenders in GAA, was tied for second in wins and second in shutouts. He won 14 consecutive games from Dec. 23, 2023 to Feb. 22, 2024 which tied the franchise record, and finished the regular season winning eight of his last nine starts (8-1-0), which included one shutout. During his 14-game win streak, Askarov posted five shutouts, and allowed two-goals-or-less in 10 of the 14 games, and from the beginning of December through the end of February had posted a 17-4-0 record for the club. He was named AHL Player of the Week on Jan. 7 in which he stopped all 56 shots in two starts, posting back-to-back shutouts.

He helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight season, appearing in five games and recorded a 2-3 record with a 3.25 GAA.

In the 2022-23 season, Askarov as a rookie ranked tied for third among all AHL goaltenders in wins (26), was tied for 15th in GAA (2.69), and was 13th in SV% (.911). He led rookie goalies in wins, tied for first in shutouts (3), fifth in GAA and was tied for second in SV%. He appeared in 12 Calder Cup Playoff games including the Western Conference Final, recording a 6-6 record and his 2.70 GAA was fourth best among rookie netminders in the postseason. He was also named the AHL Player of the Week twice (Dec. 11, Feb. 19).

He represented Milwaukee in both the 2023 and 2024 AHL All Star Classic.

Prior to playing in North America, Askarov appeared with SKA St. Petersburg in parts of three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He made history in the 2019-20 season when he made his KHL debut on Nov. 27, 2019 with the club at 17-years-old, becoming the second-youngest goaltender to start a KHL game. In 16 career KHL games, he posted an 8-5-2 record with a 1.48 GAA and .937 SV% with one shutout.

Internationally, he represented Russia at the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championship, where he helped capture a silver medal finish in the 2020 tournament, appearing in five games and registering a 2.71 GAA and .877 SV%.

The six-foot-three, 178-pound goaltender was originally selected by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 11th overall).

Burke, 21, primarily appeared with the Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL, appearing in 47 games and scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). He played in one game for the Admirals last season.

Prior to his professional career, the six-foot-one, 185-pound forward played for the Sarnia Sting across parts of four seasons, recording 154 points (90 goals, 64 assists) in 177 career games.