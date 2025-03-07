Sharks acquire conditional 2026 1st-round pick and Carl Berglund from Edmonton for Jake Walman.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a conditional 2026 first round draft selection and forward Carl Berglund from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman.

The conditions on the 2026 first round draft selection are as follows:

The selection is Top 12 protected; if the selection is in the Top 12, Edmonton may choose to transfer their 2027 first round selection to San Jose instead.

Should Edmonton choose to trade their 2027 first round selection prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, their 2026 first round selection will transfer to San Jose, unconditionally.

Berglund, 25, is currently playing with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League, where he has posted 12 points (two goals, ten assists) and eight penalty minutes in 45 games. In 63 career AHL games with Bakersfield between 2022 and 2025, Berglund has collected 16 points (three goals, 13 assists), a plus-ten rating and ten penalty minutes.

He also appeared in 51 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL during the 2023-24 season, scoring 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) and 26 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound native of Hammaro, Sweden, Berglund played collegiately for four seasons at UMass Lowell between 2019-2023, including serving as team captain in the 2022-23 season when he posted 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 36 games.

He was originally signed by the Edmonton Oilers to a two-year entry-level contract on March 22, 2023.

Walman, 29, recorded 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games for San Jose this season. Walman led Sharks defensemen in points, shots (125), was tied for first in goals, and was tied for third on the team in assists. He set career highs in assists and points, and averaged 23:11 time on ice, a single-season best. He reached the 20-assist mark in his 31st game with the club, becoming the fastest blueliner in Sharks history to reach 20 assists (Erik Karlsson, 34 games played in 2018-19).

Over the course of his NHL career, Walman has appeared in 252 NHL games, scoring 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) with the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, and San Jose. He was originally acquired by San Jose from Detroit along with a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft (53rd overall, defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius) in exchange for future considerations on June 25, 2024.