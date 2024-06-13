Shark to host annual Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on July 4

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena, home of the San Jose Barracuda, on Thursday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

This is the first opportunity prior to the 2024-25 season to see several high-level prospects in the Sharks system compete against one another. This year, the Sharks are slated to select first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft for the first time in franchise history, along with the 14th overall selection, and seven other draft choices which includes two picks in the second round. Several of the players San Jose selects this year will debut in Teal during the week and a significant number of players in attendance will comprise the roster of the 2024-25 San Jose Barracuda, competing to earn a roster spot on the San Jose Sharks for the upcoming season.

Tickets to the Prospect Scrimmage will be available to be purchased starting June 13. An exclusive presale for all Sharks 365 members, Barracuda Battery Members, Sharks Premium Members and Sharks Global Partners will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT Thursday, June 13 and run until 10:00 a.m. PT Friday, June 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public after the presale window concludes.

Price points are $40 for all Row 1 seating, $18 for Row 2 and higher for all presale groups, and $25 for Row 2 and higher for the general public. For members in the presale group, please monitor your email communications as a purchase link will be sent directly to your e-mail tied to your membership account. For the general public, please visit sjsharks.com/thefutureisteal to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. PT on June 14. Net proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Sharks Foundation.

All practices on July 2-3 will be open to the general public. Other details surrounding the development camp schedule, prospect scrimmage format, and development camp roster will be announced at a later date.