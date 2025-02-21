Scrolling Social: Sharks 4 Nations Break

With the NHL on break for the 4 Nations international tournament, the Sharks got a chance to recharge their batteries, got some sun, and rest last week.
The most popular vacation destinations? Hawaii and Mexico.
Tyler Toffoli spent the first few days of his break at the Super Bowl with his wife, Cat, and ran into noted hockey fan, Chance the Rapper.
From the Super Bowl, the Toffolis headed to Hawaii to meet up with some fellow Sharks including Luke Kunin, and his wife, Sophia.
Also in Hawaii were Timothy Liljegren, Jake Walman and former Sharks Cody Ceci and Mackenzie Blackwood.
While golf and beach going is fun, Mario Ferraro may have had the biggest life update from the break. He got married! After their "I do"s Ferraro and his new wife, McKenna, headed down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Sticking with the family theme, Carl Grundström and Vitek Vanecek took advantage of the break by staying close to home and spending quality time with their respective wives and newborn sons.
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith headed to Boston to watch their alma maters faceoff in the Beanpot Championship at TD Garden.
We asked all the guys what they did for break and what the highligh was. Watch what they said ⬇️