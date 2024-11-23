Scrolling Social: Legends of Teal Returned to the Ice

20241122-thornton-legends-game-16x9

Joe Thornton’s #19 Retirement celebration got started at Tech CU Arena on Friday night as the legends of Teal hit the ice once again.

Specialty warmup jerseys were made for the man of the weekend.

The initial number in the rafters shares his prediction about the new honoree.

If you learn one thing about Joe Thornton this weekend, it’s to understand how much love he has for his teammates, his family and the city of San Jose.

And his teammates show the love right back.

Speaking of old teammates…

The guys haven’t lost their touch of skill or flash.

And a new generation was on hand to witness it all.

As the original legends go up together, forever in Teal.

