Scrolling Social: 2025 Dads Trip

The Sharks hosted their annual Dads and Mentors Trip this past week, inviting guests out to San Jose for a home game and then a quick trip to Seattle.

With a young team, for some of the dads it was their first trip but there were also some veterans on the trip like Barclay Goodrow's dad, John.

After getting to see an exciting 2-1 win against the Penguins, the team and dads were off to Seattle!

First order of business on the trip- family dinner. The Sharks and their dads got to relax on their first night in Seattle, bond, and enjoy what we can only imagine was a great dinner!

Before the team left, we asked them what the best advice was their dad has given them. Most of them said something along the lines of, "remember to have fun," but apparently Edward Vlasic had some more practical advice for his son. 😂

After asking the sons about their dads, we had to ask a few of the dads about their sons. Henry Thrun's dad, David, and Barclay Goodrow's dad, John, let us get to know their Sharks a little bit better. It sounds like Henry's turning into quite the chef!

Before the game got underway, there was a special lineup read from Will Smith's dad and Fabian Zetterlund's guest and all the dads lined the hallway while the Sharks took the ice for warmups.

While the Seattle game didn't have the result anyone hoped for, it was still a special trip that the players and their families will remember!

