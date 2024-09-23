San Jose Sharks reduce Training Camp roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the San Jose Sharks have reduced their training camp roster by 13 players:
FORWARDS:
Nolan Burke
Joe Carroll
Luke Grainger
Ivan Lodnia
Nathan Pilling
Donovan Villeneueve-Houle
Carson Wetsch
DEFENSEMEN:
Jeremie Bucheler
Gannon Laroque
Nate Misskey
Colton Roberts
GOALTENDERS:
Dawson Cowan
Aaron Dell
The Sharks training camp now stands at 56 players (32 forwards, 19 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.