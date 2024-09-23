San Jose Sharks reduce Training Camp roster

20240919_Sharks_Training_Camp_Day_One766 (2)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the San Jose Sharks have reduced their training camp roster by 13 players:

FORWARDS:

Nolan Burke

Joe Carroll

Luke Grainger

Ivan Lodnia

Nathan Pilling

Donovan Villeneueve-Houle

Carson Wetsch

DEFENSEMEN:

Jeremie Bucheler

Gannon Laroque

Nate Misskey

Colton Roberts

GOALTENDERS:

Dawson Cowan

Aaron Dell

The Sharks training camp now stands at 56 players (32 forwards, 19 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.

