San Jose Sharks reduce Training Camp roster

General Manager Mike Grier announced that the San Jose Sharks have reduced their training camp roster by 13 players:

FORWARDS:

Nolan Burke

Joe Carroll

Luke Grainger

Ivan Lodnia

Nathan Pilling

Donovan Villeneueve-Houle

Carson Wetsch

DEFENSEMEN:

Jeremie Bucheler

Gannon Laroque

Nate Misskey

Colton Roberts

GOALTENDERS:

Dawson Cowan

Aaron Dell

The Sharks training camp now stands at 56 players (32 forwards, 19 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.