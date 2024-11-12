PHILADELPHIA -- Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist, and then scored in the shootout in his return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout
Philadelphia forward also scores in tiebreaker; Granlund has 2 points for San Jose
Michkov was scratched the previous two games.
"With the two games missing, I had plenty of energy and feel really good," Michkov said through an interpreter. "The two games I watched, it was good to watch and good to get some time off and rethink."
Erik Johnson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (6-8-2). Samuel Ersson made 27 saves, plus two during the shootout.
Konecny also scored in the shootout for Philadelphia, which has points in three straight games (2-0-1) for the first time this season.
"You can sense that our game is really coming," Konecny said. "We're playing more consistently the last four games in the style we want to play and getting better results."
Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for San Jose (5-9-3), which was playing the second of back-to-back games after a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. William Eklund had two assists, Jack Thompson and Barclay Goodrow each scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 39 saves.
"We just couldn't get into the game," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had some pushes at times. We did some good things at times. But just couldn't play with that same energy and competitiveness, I would say, as last night."
Johnson made it 1-0 at 1:40 of the first period when he finished a feed from Anthony Richard on a rush up the ice.
"Started with a great breakout in our own end and I just jumped into the play and he put it right on my tape, and I just had to do the rest," Johnson said. "Felt good to get an early goal at home and get rolling. ... Especially with them on the back-to-back, we wanted to pounce on them early."
Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-0 at 15:56 with a power-play goal off a set-up by Michkov.
Michkov scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0 at 5:09 of the second period.
Michkov also had two hits and two takeaways in 15:42 of ice time.
"He's competitive, that's what we love about him," Konecny said. "He brings all the other stuff to the game, the skill and that offensive mindset, but he also competes, and he hangs in there. He had some hits tonight too. So he's not just contributing on offense, he's trying to do different parts of the game; block shots, too. He's obviously great, and in the things you guys don't talk about, he's also trying to do those too. He's trying to play on the other side of the puck the right way, contribute to all aspects. It was good to see him have a good game tonight."
The Sharks made it 3-1 at 15:29 of the second when Eklund's centering pass went off Thompson's skate and past Ersson.
Granlund made it 3-2 at 18:33 when he scored from the right face-off circle over Ersson's left shoulder.
Goodrow tied it 3-3 at 17:36 of the third period when he scored from the right side after a shot by Henry Thrun deflected to him.
"I think we fought hard," Goodrow said. "Obviously you don't want to dig yourself a [3-0] hole like that to begin with. But once we were there, I thought we fought hard to get it back. Obviously would have liked the extra point, but I think we did a good job in getting it there."
NOTES: Michkov, 19, has four multipoint games this season, tied with Ron Sutter and Bob Kelly for sixth most by a Flyers teenager. ... Konecny's goal gave him seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. ... Flyers forward Ryan Poehling had one assist in 14:40 of ice time in his return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Sharks rookie forward Will Smith had three shot attempts in 12:59 of ice time playing on the wing for the first time this season in his return to the lineup after being scratched on Sunday. ... The game featured the oldest coach in the NHL (Tortorella, 66) and the youngest (Warsofsky, 37).