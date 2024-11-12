Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-0 at 15:56 with a power-play goal off a set-up by Michkov.

Michkov scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0 at 5:09 of the second period.

Michkov also had two hits and two takeaways in 15:42 of ice time.

"He's competitive, that's what we love about him," Konecny said. "He brings all the other stuff to the game, the skill and that offensive mindset, but he also competes, and he hangs in there. He had some hits tonight too. So he's not just contributing on offense, he's trying to do different parts of the game; block shots, too. He's obviously great, and in the things you guys don't talk about, he's also trying to do those too. He's trying to play on the other side of the puck the right way, contribute to all aspects. It was good to see him have a good game tonight."

The Sharks made it 3-1 at 15:29 of the second when Eklund's centering pass went off Thompson's skate and past Ersson.

Granlund made it 3-2 at 18:33 when he scored from the right face-off circle over Ersson's left shoulder.

Goodrow tied it 3-3 at 17:36 of the third period when he scored from the right side after a shot by Henry Thrun deflected to him.

"I think we fought hard," Goodrow said. "Obviously you don't want to dig yourself a [3-0] hole like that to begin with. But once we were there, I thought we fought hard to get it back. Obviously would have liked the extra point, but I think we did a good job in getting it there."