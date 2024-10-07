San Jose Sharks announce 2024-25 Opening Night roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster to start the 2024-25 NHL Regular Season.
Forwards
Macklin Celebrini
Ty Dellandrea
William Eklund
Barclay Goodrow
Mikael Granlund
Carl Grundstrom
Danil Gushchin
Klim Kostin
Luke Kunin
Givani Smith
Will Smith
Nico Sturm
Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg
Fabian Zetterlund
Defensemen
Matt Benning
Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro
Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun
Jake Walman
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Non-Roster
Lucas Carlsson
Igor Chernyshov
Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured Reserve
Thomas Bordeleau
Logan Couture
The Sharks are set to open against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT for the team’s first regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign. Be sure to get your tickets at sjsharks.com/tickets. Outside of SAP Center at San Jose prior to the game, the Sharks will host a Teal Carpet arrival by Sharks players, along with a free to attend street rally on Barack Obama Blvd. from 4-7 p.m. The celebration will include music, food trucks, the Sharks Foundation beer booth, with proceeds benefitting the Sharks Foundation, face painting, and much more. All ticketed fans attending the game will receive a Sharks Schedule Cup featuring the 2024 No. 1 overall selection Macklin Celebrini, and 2023 fourth-overall selection Will Smith. Doors to SAP Center will open at 6:00 p.m. for Sharks365 members, and 6:15 p.m. PT for all others. For the most up to date information, please visit sjsharks.com or download the Sharks + SAP Center app.