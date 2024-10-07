San Jose Sharks announce 2024-25 Opening Night roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster to start the 2024-25 NHL Regular Season.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini

Ty Dellandrea

William Eklund

Barclay Goodrow

Mikael Granlund

Carl Grundstrom

Danil Gushchin

Klim Kostin

Luke Kunin

Givani Smith

Will Smith

Nico Sturm

Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg

Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen

Matt Benning

Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro

Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun

Jake Walman

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Non-Roster

Lucas Carlsson

Igor Chernyshov

Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured Reserve

Thomas Bordeleau

Logan Couture

The Sharks are set to open against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT for the team’s first regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign. Be sure to get your tickets at sjsharks.com/tickets. Outside of SAP Center at San Jose prior to the game, the Sharks will host a Teal Carpet arrival by Sharks players, along with a free to attend street rally on Barack Obama Blvd. from 4-7 p.m. The celebration will include music, food trucks, the Sharks Foundation beer booth, with proceeds benefitting the Sharks Foundation, face painting, and much more. All ticketed fans attending the game will receive a Sharks Schedule Cup featuring the 2024 No. 1 overall selection Macklin Celebrini, and 2023 fourth-overall selection Will Smith. Doors to SAP Center will open at 6:00 p.m. for Sharks365 members, and 6:15 p.m. PT for all others. For the most up to date information, please visit sjsharks.com or download the Sharks + SAP Center app.