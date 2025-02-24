Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Bourque among top 1st-year players from Canada

Sharks forward contending for Calder Trophy; Stars center contributing after MVP season in AHL

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, in honor of the Canada's championship triumph at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a look at the top five Canada-born rookies (listed alphabetically):

Zack Bolduc, F, St. Louis Blues: The 22-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 17) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is tied with Mavrik Bourque of the Dallas Stars for third among Canadian rookies with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and first with a plus-10 rating in 48 games. He has 15 even-strength points (five goals, 10 assists) in a middle-six role when in the lineup, three power-play points (one goal) on the second unit and has earned minutes on the top line. Bolduc (6-foot, 187 pounds) is fourth in hits (64), 10th in blocked shots (21) and fourth in takeaways (11) while averaging 12:13 of ice time. St. Louis has a 49.7 percent shot-attempts percentage and 63.2 percent on-ice goals for percentage at 5-on-5 when Bourque is on the ice.

Mavrik Bourque, F, Dallas Stars: Bourque (5-11, 181) is second among first-year players from Canada with eight goals in 51games. Dallas' first-round pick (No. 30) of the 2020 NHL Draft, plays a third-line role with left wing Jamie Benn and right wing Evgenii Dadonov. The 23-year-old is seventh in blocked shots (24), fifth in takeaways (10) and averages 12:22 of ice time. The Stars have a 53.0 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Bourque is on the ice. He was named MVP of the American Hockey League in 2023-24 after scoring 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games for Texas.

"Anytime you're injecting young players into your lineup, you're going to get that roller coaster," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. "They're going to have good weeks or months, or months where they slip a little bit and have to take a step back, but I'm really proud of the contributions our young guys have given us, but it hasn't been a straight line. I'm proud of the way they've handled adversity and handled whether moving down the lineup or up in the lineup, playing different roles."

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks: The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is playing better than expected and being discussed as a potential Calder Trophy candidate. Celebrini (6-0, 190), a center, is playing in a top six role in and leads Canada-born rookies with 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games after missing 12 games earlier this season with an injury. He averages 19:43 of ice time, has drawn 15 penalties, is first among all rookies in face-off attempts (662), wins (325), and shots on goal (150), and tied with Mackie Samoskevich of the Florida Panthers for second with four game-winning goals. Celebrini scored his 15th goal of the season in a 6-5 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 23 to tie Jeff Freisen for the most by a Sharks player before his 19th birthday. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past nine games.

Celebrini scored 46 seconds into overtime of a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 18 to become the third-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 158 days) at the time of their first regular-season OT goal, behind Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days; Feb. 10, 2007).

MTL@SJS: Celebrini caps off sweet passing play to break the ice on the power play

Zachary L'Heureux, F, Nashville Predators: The 21-year-old (5-11, 197) has been a presence in Nashville. Selected in the first round (No. 27) of the 2021 NHL Draft, L'Heureux is first among rookies in hits (143), and penalty minutes (52), and fifth in penalties drawn (13) in 45 games. He is fifth among Canada-born players with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and averages 11:39 of ice time but has missed three games with an upper-body injury. He's trying to shake a bit of a reputation from his playing days with Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, when he was suspended on nine separate occasions. He received a three-game suspension for a slew-foot on defenseman Jared Spurgeon in a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31. Since returning Jan. 11, he has 37 hits and four assists while averaging 12:02 of ice time in 12 games.

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars: The second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 NHL Draft is second among Canada-born NHL rookies with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 54 games. Stankoven (5-8, 165), a right-handed shot, is averaging 15:16 of ice time. He made quite an impression in the NHL last season with eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six regular-season games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He's second behind Jackson Blake of the Carolina Hurricanes (18) among all first-year players in penalties drawn (17) and tied for fourth in game-winning goals (three). Dallas has a 53.6 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5, and 50.9 percent on-ice goals for percentage 5-on-5 when Stankoven is on the ice.

"'Tank' is plug and play," DeBoer said. "Anybody you put him with, he complements. Good players want to play with a guy like that because he's competitive, he’s on pucks, he recovers pucks, he can make a play. Everyone talks about his scoring, but he's got great vision and passing ability, too."

