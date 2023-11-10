News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 1

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Mr. San Jose Shark is a part of the Class of 2023 and joins 125 other South Bay sports icons

The San Jose Sports Authority honored a group of four South Bay sports legends on November 8, 2023, at SAP Center at San Jose. The inductees hail from all levels of sports including collegiate, professional, Olympic, and international competitions including the Sharks' very own, Patrick Marleau.

Patrick Marleau was the 2nd overall selection in the 1997 NHL Draft and as Sharks fans all know, he went on to become one of the most prolific players in the history of the San Jose Sharks. His number now hangs from the rafters in the very arena he was inducted last night and called home for so many years. Marleau holds the NHL record with 1,779 regular season games played, nearly every significant San Jose Sharks scoring record and so much more. He also made his mark on the international game including two Olympic Gold Medals representing Team Canada.

The other inductees in this year's class were Lorrie Fair (Soccer), Dave Stieb (Baseball), and Chris Wondolowski (Soccer). There are 126 South Bay sports icons now enshrined in the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame.

All Photos By Terrell Lloyd

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 3.40