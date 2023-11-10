Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Patrick Marleau was the 2nd overall selection in the 1997 NHL Draft and as Sharks fans all know, he went on to become one of the most prolific players in the history of the San Jose Sharks. His number now hangs from the rafters in the very arena he was inducted last night and called home for so many years. Marleau holds the NHL record with 1,779 regular season games played, nearly every significant San Jose Sharks scoring record and so much more. He also made his mark on the international game including two Olympic Gold Medals representing Team Canada.

The other inductees in this year's class were Lorrie Fair (Soccer), Dave Stieb (Baseball), and Chris Wondolowski (Soccer). There are 126 South Bay sports icons now enshrined in the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame.

All Photos By Terrell Lloyd