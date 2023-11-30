Next Wave Report: November 30

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Nov. 29. Musty has points in 11 of his past 12 games (10g, 12a)...is 3rd in points per game among OHL skaters (min. 10 GP) Eric Pohlkamp (Bemidji State, CCHA) has scored three goals in his past five games with Bemidji State. He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Nov. 22

BARRACUDA

led the team in goals (6) across 16 games played before making his debut with the Sharks on Nov. 27 Thomas Bordeleau has tallied eight points (5g, 3a) in his past seven games, including his first multi-goal game on the campaign on Nov. 21 (5-4 W)

has tallied eight points (5g, 3a) in his past seven games, including his first multi-goal game on the campaign on Nov. 21 (5-4 W) Leon Gawanke tallied a season-high three points (1g, 2a) in the 5-3 win against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 29. Gawanke ranks tied for 10th among AHL defensemen in goals (3) this season

tallied a season-high three points (1g, 2a) in the 5-3 win against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Nov. 29. Gawanke ranks tied for 10th among AHL defensemen in goals (3) this season Ethan Cardwell recorded a season-high three-point game (1g, 2a) in the 5-4 victory over the San Diego Gulls, Nov. 11

recorded a season-high three-point game (1g, 2a) in the 5-4 victory over the San Diego Gulls, Nov. 11 Bradley Marek registered his first career point (goal) at the AHL level in the loss against the Colorado Eagles, Nov. 18

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

recorded his first three-assist game with Boston College in the 6-1 win over Notre Dame on Nov. 24. Smith ranks tied for eighth in the NCCAA in assists (13) and second on the team Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) has found the back of the net in two of his last three games played (2g, 2a) with Penn State, with a plus-5 rating in that span

has found the back of the net in two of his last three games played (2g, 2a) with Penn State, with a plus-5 rating in that span Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) recorded his first hat trick at the OHL level in the loss against the Barrie Colts on Nov. 25. He now has a 10-game point streak (9g, 7a) and ranks tied for third in the OHL in goals (18) this year

recorded his first hat trick at the OHL level in the loss against the Barrie Colts on Nov. 25. He now has a 10-game point streak (9g, 7a) and ranks tied for third in the OHL in goals (18) this year Luca Cagnoni (Portland, WHL) is tied with teammate Gabe Klasson for the team lead in assists (27) this season with the Winterhawks. Cagnoni has logged four helpers in his past five games played...is second among WHL defensemen in scoring this season

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

has tallied six points (2g, 4a) in his last six games and he logged a season-high 20:35 time on ice with Vasterviks IK in the 3-2 overtime winner against the Östersunds IK

Mattias Havelid (Linkoping, SHL) netted his first goal of the season with Linkoping in the loss against the Växjö Lakers HC

