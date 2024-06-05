Sharks Celebrating First Ever #1 Pick at Upcoming 2024 NHL Draft with "The Teal One" Promotion

Large-scale Teal #1 will travel to different parts of the Bay Area allowing fans to take photos, share on social and win prizes

WHAT: The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have announced plans for “The Teal One” promotion, in an effort to bring the excitement of the franchise’s first-ever #1 draft pick to local communities. From June 6-16, the Sharks will take a ten foot #1 (with a Shark bite) to a different city across the Bay Area each day. Fan can learn about the specific locations via the Sharks X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, where details will be posted each morning. Fan can take photos with “The Teal One” and post their photos on social using #TheTealOne for a chance to win prizes.

While the dates and times of specific locations will be announced on Sharks social media accounts, “The Teal One” will visit the following cities:

Campbell

Dublin

Fremont

Gilroy

Los Gatos

Morgan Hill

Mountain View

Oakland

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Clara

Sharks fans can also celebrate the historic draft pick at the Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center at San Jose on June 28 at 3 p.m. Event tickets are complimentary, and fans who would like to attend the Draft Viewing Party must claim their FREE tickets.

In addition to the draft broadcast, Sharks Draft Party festivities will include live DJ Tony Tone on the main stage, photos with the Patrick Marleau #12 banner, games and activities including curling, a mechanical shark, a Kids Zone with face painting, arts and crafts, S.J. Sharkie coloring pages and more. The party will be hosted by Sharks in-arena personality Danny Miller. Food and drink will be available at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse level for a fee.

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (first overall and 14th, overall acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins) and have four picks in the draft’s first 42 selections. In total, the Sharks have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft which will be held live at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This is the first time in franchise history that the Sharks will make the first overall selection in the draft. Last year, the Sharks used the fourth overall pick to select Center Will Smith and forward Quentin Musty with the 26th overall pick.

WHEN: Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 16

WHERE: Cities across the Bay Area