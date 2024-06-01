Sharks issue bona fide offers

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has issued bona fide offers to the following players (2023 NHL Draft) and thus will retain their negotiating rights:

PLAYER POS. TEAM

David Klee F Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Brandon Svoboda F Fargo Force (USHL)

Klee, 19, recorded 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 62 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League (USHL), improving on his totals of 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 57 games with Waterloo (USHL) in 2022-23. He finished the season ranked seventh on the Lumberjacks in scoring and his 99 penalty minutes ranked third on the club. He tied for third on the club with five points (two goals, three assists) in eight postseason games.

The six-foot-two, 181-pound native of Castle Rock, Colorado was selected by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft (seventh round, 196th overall).

Svoboda, 19, won the Clark Cup with the Fargo Force of the USHL, registering five points (four goals, one assist) in nine postseason games with three points and two goals coming in the four-game championship series. He tallied 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 40 regular season contests split between the Youngstown Phantoms (25 games) and the Force (15 games).

The six-foot-three, 207-pound native of Level Green, Pennsylvania was selected by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft (third round, 71st overall).

The following player was not signed to a contract by the June 1 deadline and will re-enter the NHL Draft:

* PLAYER POS. TEAM*

Mason Beaupit G Langley Rivermen (BCHL)