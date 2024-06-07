Sharks players, personalities to appear on ABC 7's "After The Game" Stanley Cup Final postgame show

* = if necessary

On May 7, the Sharks won the 2024 Draft Lottery, securing them the right to make the first overall selection in the 2024 Draft – the first time in franchise’s 33-year history that they will select first. The team also possesses the 14th overall selection after acquiring it from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Erik Karlsson trade. Overall, the Sharks hold four selections in the first 42 draft slots: #1 overall, 14, 33, and 42.

The consensus top-ranked player in the 2024 Draft is Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini. A native of Vancouver, B.C. Celebrini relocated to the Bay Area when his father, Rick Celebrini, became the director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors.

Macklin spent the 2019-20 season with the San Jose Jr. Sharks program, scoring 94 points in 54 games, before attending the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary’s hockey development program in Minnesota. He recently completed his freshman season at Boston University, where he became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men's ice hockey player.

Additionally, Smith, one of two Sharks 2023 first-round draft selections (fourth overall), signed his first professional contract on May 28 after a stellar season at Boston College. As a freshman, Smith broke several NCAA scoring records scoring 71 points in a season which matched the most points by a U-19 skater in the NCAA in 30 years. He was named finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and earned recognition on the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, Hockey East First All-Star Team, Hockey East All-Rookie Team and was Hockey East Tournament MVP. Smith also won a Gold Medal for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Championship.

As the Sharks enter the 2024-25 season, the team currently has two of the NCAA’s Top-10 point producers from last season (Smith, Collin Graf) under contract, along with the opportunity to add Celebrini.

Despite completing a challenging 2023-24 season on the ice, the Sharks saw significant growth from several of the team’s young players including, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Henry Thrun, Ty Emberson. Zetterlund achieved the first 20-goal campaign of his career, and Eklund set career highs in nearly all offensive categories, culminated by his first career hat trick on April 6 – straw hat day – including the game-winning goal in overtime.

After making five first-round draft selections in the past four years and selecting twice in the first round this season, San Jose will also have the ability to make two more first round draft selections in the 2025 NHL Draft (San Jose’s own selection and Vegas’ selection from the Tomas Hertl trade), bringing the potential total to nine first round picks over six drafts. The team also acquired Vegas’ 2023 first round selection, David Edstrom, in the Hertl trade.

With a burgeoning compilation of young talent acquired by General Manager Mike Grier, the Sharks – selected by *The Athletic* as having the fourth-best prospect group in the NHL in 2024 – are on the verge of becoming one of the most exciting young teams in the NHL.