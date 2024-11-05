Next Wave: November 4

In this edition of Next Wave learn more about what our prospects have been up to and how they've been making strides in recent weeks.

Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) is riding a career-best seven-game point streak (4g, 5a) with Denver, including a game-high three-point game (2g, 1a) in the 6-0 victory at Yale Univ. (Nov. 11). It was his second three-point effort at the collegiate level. He was named Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente (Nov. 4) and NCHC Defenseman of the Week (Oct. 22).

Sam Dickinson (London, OHL) was awarded OHL Player of the Week (Oct. 28) honors with the London Knights after logging seven points (2g, 5a) across the Knights three-straight victories from Oct. 25-27. In that span, Dickinson posted multi-point efforts in each contest, including a three-assist night (Oct. 27). He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Oct. 30.

Cameron Lund (Northeastern, HE) has found the back of the net in a career-high four-straight games (Oct. 18-26) at the NCAA level. He leads the Huskies in goals (4) and shots on goal (25). Lund was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Oct 24.

BARRACUDA

Ethan Cardwell made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 vs. LAK after earning his first recall. Cardwell had five points (1g, 4a) through six games with the San Jose Barracuda prior to his recall.

Yaroslav Askarov was named AHL Goaltender of the Month (Oct.). Askarov closed out the month going 5-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA, .959 SV%, and two shutouts. Askarov is tied for first among AHL netminders in shutouts and tied for third in wins.

Collin Graf joined his fellow teammate and was awarded AHL Rookie of the Month (Oct.) after logging 10 points (3g, 7a) across his first seven games played with the Barracuda. Graf logged a game-high three-assist night on Oct. 23 in the 5-2 victory at Henderson.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Alex Young (Adirondack, ECHL) is one goal and one assist shy of matching his 2023-24 season total (2g, 4a) with Adirondack across seven games played.

Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) has notched a goal in three of his past six games played with Penn State, including the game-tying goal in the 3-2 home opening win against St. Lawrence Univ. (Oct. 25).

Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) recorded a point (1g, 1a) in back-to-back games (Oct. 25-26) against UMass. Muldowney ranks tied for fourth among UConn forwards in points (6).

Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) has four points (2g, 2a) across his first three games with Sudbury. Musty is entering his fourth season with the Wolves, his third as the team alternate captain.

Nate Misskey (Victoria, WHL) logged a two-assist game in Victoria's 5-4 victory over Saskatoon (Nov. 3), in a shootout. Misskey is tied for seventh among WHL blueliners in points (12).

Colton Roberts (Vancouver, WHL) is riding a season-long four-game point streak (0g, 6a) with the Vancouver Giants, including consecutive multi-point efforts (Oct 27 & Nov. 1) in that span. Roberts ranks third among Vancouver's defensemen in assists (12).

Carson Wetsch (Calgary, WHL) potted a goal in a season-long four-straight games (4g, 0a) with the Calgary Hitmen from Oct. 14-23. Wetsch leads the Hitmen in shots on goal (58) and ranks second in goals (5).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL