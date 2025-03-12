Forsberg has 2 points, Predators recover against Sharks for 4th win in row

SAN JOSE -- Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators recovered for a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Kieffer Bellows broke a tie early in the third period, and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (25-32-7), who have won four straight and five of seven. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.
"It was tough sledding,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We worked really hard and they are a fast team. We probably managed things very good for most of the game. The power play was big, and [Saros] was the same."
Patrick Giles scored his first NHL goal, and Collin Graf also scored for the Sharks (17-40-9), who have lost three in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 16 saves.
"I actually liked our game; [we had] some good chances," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "The penalties just take momentum away from our group and the flow of the game."
Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:11 of the second period. After curling around the bottom of the right face-off dot, Forsberg scored on a wrist shot over Georgiev's glove.
Stamkos extended it to 2-0 with his own power-play goal at 15:17. Brady Skjei found a loose puck in the high slot and passed it to the left circle for Stamkos, who beat Georgiev five-hole with a snap shot.
Giles cut it to 2-1 at 3:42 of the third period. Carl Grundstrom fed a pass from behind the net to the top of the crease that Giles one-timed through Saros' five-hole.
"Huge moment,” said Giles, who was playing in his 11th NHL game. “I've been thinking about that one for a long time, and it was a great play by my linemates, and I was able to finish it off. I didn't even see it hit the back of the net, so I was just praying that it went in. Then I was just super excited. I don't even know what I was thinking."
Graf tied it 2-2 by scoring 14 seconds later at 3:56. Will Smith slid a pass from the slot to his left for Graf, who beat Saros blocker side.
Bellows put Nashville back in front 3-2 at 6:32. Forsberg took the puck from Georgiev and fed it in front to Bellows, who outwaited Georgeiv and slid the puck past his right leg.
It was his first NHL goal since March 25, 2023, for the Philadelphia Flyers.
"Felt good,” Bellows said. “It was just a good play. I couldn't have done it without my [linemates]. Keeping it simple with pucks deep and lucky enough, it went in."
NOTES: Stamkos scored his 577th career goal to tie Mark Recchi for 22nd on the NHL’s all-time list. ... The Predators extended their winning streak against the Sharks to 13 games, tying their second-longest run against a single team in franchise history (also 13 games against the Edmonton Oilers from 2014-15 to 2018-19). Their 14-game run against the Blues from 2005-06 to 2006-07 is the longest.