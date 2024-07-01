July "Summer of Teal" event calendar

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)

The Sharks are ramping up a “Summer of Teal” filled with fun events and community activities taking place throughout the Bay Area.

The Summer of Teal June schedule of events:

7/1 - Free Agency Begins

7/2 - NHL Full Season Schedule Release & Sharks Individual Game Tickets On Sale - More Info

7/1 to 7/5 - Sharks Development Camp (Sharks Ice at San Jose) - More Info 

7/4 - Sharks Prospects Scrimmage (Tech CU Arena) - Get tickets to see the 2024 NHL Draft class and other top prospects compete head-to-head - Buy Tickets

7/6 - Culture Night Market (Emma Prusch Farm Park)

7/20 & 7/21 - Pacific Feats Festival (PayPal Park)

Fans who would like to stay up to date on the latest Sharks happenings and events can also subscribe to Sharks Weekly at sjsharks.com/subscribe.

Additionally, fans can stay cool all summer by participating in public skating sessions and the Learn To Skate program at any one of three Sharks Ice locations in San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont. For more details, visit www.sharksice.com.

