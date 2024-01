Live stats

The San Jose Sharks are on their second game to their back-to-back, hosting the Rangers.

When: Tuesday, January 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

The Sharks topped the Kings last night in LA, 4-3 in a shootout.