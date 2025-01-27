Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins

The Sharks take on the Penguins in tonight's Monday matchup.
When: Monday, January 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- In Saturday's matchup against Florida, Cody Ceci scored his fourth goal of the season, and Will Smith scored his eighth.
- Fabian Zetterlund recorded the secondary assist on Smith's goal, extending his point streak to a career-long four consecutive games (2g, 2a).
- During tonight's game, the Sharks NHL Quarter Century Team presented by SAP will be announced!