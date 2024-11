The Sharks kick off their week at home hosting the LA Kings.

When: Monday, November 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

Fabian Zetterlund scored the Sharks first goal on Saturday against the Sabres giving him five points (2g, 3a) in the past seven contests. On Joe Thornton's night, Zetterlund paid homage to Jumbo with his celebration.