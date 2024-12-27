Game Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

The Sharks are back in action after the holiday break hosting the rival Vegas Golden Knights.
When: Friday, December 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Macklin Celebrini picked up two points in the Sharks last game before the holiday break on Monday, in the Sharks 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
- Former Shark Tomáš Hertl returns to SAP Center Friday night for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.