Game Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

122724_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks are back in action after the holiday break hosting the rival Vegas Golden Knights.

When: Friday, December 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Macklin Celebrini picked up two points in the Sharks last game before the holiday break on Monday, in the Sharks 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
  • Former Shark Tomáš Hertl returns to SAP Center Friday night for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

News Feed

Game Recap: Canucks 4, Sharks 3

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

Celebrini ready for ‘pretty surreal’ homecoming against Canucks with Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

Game Recap: Oilers 3, Sharks 2

Game Preview: Sharks at Oilers

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Avalanche 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Jets 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Utah 4

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Utah 

Sharks Celebrate Native American Heritage presented by the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on 12/14

Scrolling Social: Social Media Buzzes with Excitement Over Holiday Inflatables 

Game Recap: Blues 3, Sharks 4

Game Preview: Sharks at Blues

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

The San Jose Sharks are young and fun