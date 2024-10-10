Game Preview: Sharks Opening Night vs. St. Louis

Sharks hockey is back! The Sharks kick off their most exciting season yet Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center. Prior to the game, the Sharks are hosting a street rally outside SAP Center with Teal Carpet player arrivals, food trucks, face painting, the inflatable Shark Head and more!

When: Thursday, October 10

Time: Street Rally: 4- 7 p.m. outside SAP Center on Barack Obama blvd.

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth overall pick Will Smith are expected to make their NHL debuts Thursday.

The Sharks also have a handful of newcomers slated to make their regular season debuts in Teal including Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Jake Walman, Ty Dellandrea, Carl Grundström, and returner, Barclay Goodrow.

Limited tickets are still available for Thursday's game and Saturday's Los Tiburones game at sjsharks.com/tickets.