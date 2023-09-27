News Feed

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC - Giveaway Night Scheduled for Saturday, January 6

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks Preseason

Watch Sharks preseason hockey on sjsharks.com

20230923vsDucks4865

The San Jose Sharks continue their preseason schedule Wednesday at Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Wednesday, September 27
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks faceoff against the Anaheim Ducks for the second time this preseason after a 4-2 loss on September 27.

For the first time, all of the team’s home preseason games (Sept. 26 vs. Anaheim; Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles) will be available via video stream right here on sjsharks.com and in the Sharks+SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital. The home preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pregame show that will start approximately 30 minutes before puck drop from Dan Rusanowsky and Ted Ramey.

Individual preseason and regular season game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at bit.ly/46FBA4P. The Sharks officially start the 2023-24 season on Thursday, October 12.