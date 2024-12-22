Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

122324_atVAN_matchup_2568x1444

Macklin goes home for the holidays, as tomorrow the Sharks take on the Canucks in his hometown of Vancouver.

When: Monday, December 23

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • In Saturday’s game against the Oilers, Yaroslav Askarov set a career high with 39 saves, including an impressive 23 in the second period—marking the most saves in a single frame by a Sharks goalie since the stat began being tracked in 1997-98.
  • Jan Rutta (1g, 0a) netted his first goal of the season on Saturday.

